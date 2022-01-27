Patch EA 0.2201f

-
Removed minimum number of players to start a match. It is now possible to play games solo or with just a friend. This is not the intended way to play the game but this should let players try out the game when there are no other matches available.
-
The Maximum number of betrayers is now configurable. You can play matches with less or even no betrayers. If you just want to cooperate to win or try to learn the game together, you now have that choice.
-
New Intercept Challenge choice animation. It should now be clearer what option was randomly selected in case of time out.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed Luck bar pin positioning
Changed files in this update