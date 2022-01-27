 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Space Betrayers update for 27 January 2022

Patch EA 0.2201f

Share · View all patches · Build 8100955 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Removed minimum number of players to start a match. It is now possible to play games solo or with just a friend. This is not the intended way to play the game but this should let players try out the game when there are no other matches available.

  • The Maximum number of betrayers is now configurable. You can play matches with less or even no betrayers. If you just want to cooperate to win or try to learn the game together, you now have that choice.

  • New Intercept Challenge choice animation. It should now be clearer what option was randomly selected in case of time out.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed Luck bar pin positioning

Changed files in this update

Windows 64 Depot 666171
  • Loading history…
Windows 32 Depot 666172
  • Loading history…
Mac OSX Depot 666173
  • Loading history…
Linux 64 Depot 666174
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.