Swordsman VR update for 28 January 2022

Patch 1.46

[Improvements / Content Update]

  • Event Analytics (anonymous, lets us track total kills world-wide etc.)

[Bug Fixes]

  • Bug fix: You need to re-buy the Candy Axe every time you play
  • Bug fix: If the Kraken sinks the ship, retrying the level causes problems
  • Bug fix: Sometimes a cannon doesn't affect the Kraken

Advanced Combat, our biggest update yet, is coming soon!

Roadmap: https://trello.com/b/nDGVDca9/swordsman-vr-roadmap

To chat with us, join us on Discord: https://discord.com/invite/sinnstudio

