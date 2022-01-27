- Fixed global chat
- Fixed bug where building edits were not being saved
- Can no longer make blueprints from player homes (but they are automatically created so don't worry)
- Added a debug view to inventory (activate with L shift + = while inventory is open)
- Bug fixes for buying homes
- Fixed energy not being saved
- Some crystal/energy WIP changes
Skullborn Playtest update for 27 January 2022
v0.0.28 mostly bug fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Skullborn Playtest WIndows 64 bit Depot 1843721
- Loading history…
Skullborn Playtest Windows 32 bit Depot 1843722
- Loading history…
Skullborn Playtest Linux Depot 1843723
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update