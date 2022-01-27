 Skip to content

Skullborn Playtest update for 27 January 2022

v0.0.28 mostly bug fixes

  • Fixed global chat
  • Fixed bug where building edits were not being saved
  • Can no longer make blueprints from player homes (but they are automatically created so don't worry)
  • Added a debug view to inventory (activate with L shift + = while inventory is open)
  • Bug fixes for buying homes
  • Fixed energy not being saved
  • Some crystal/energy WIP changes

