 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Base Defense VR update for 27 January 2022

Next Update getting close

Share · View all patches · Build 8100804 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey Base Defenders, today I want to introduce you to the new addition in the new update.

The player character is getting a new upgrade, in the next update you are able to purchase new weapons and upgrade them.

Below you can see some screenshots from a testing build

Here you can see the Miniguns, these can be unlocked later in game.

You can find the upgrade menu in the main menu [Player Upgrades]

You can upgrade the weapon on the left and select it on the right

To be able to upgrade the weapon you need to unlock the base part first and then move on

If a weapon is unlocked its not red anymore and you can select it

the stats are under the preview image

There are three weapons [Machinegun] [Minigun] [Cannon]

Each of the weapon has some better base stats then the other ones.

Besides this new addition I fixed some bugs especially for the energy node.

Thank you all and see you later!

Changed depots in debug branch

View more data in app history for build 8100804
Base Defense VR Content Depot 1507801
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.