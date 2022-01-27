Next Update getting close

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey Base Defenders, today I want to introduce you to the new addition in the new update.

The player character is getting a new upgrade, in the next update you are able to purchase new weapons and upgrade them.

Below you can see some screenshots from a testing build

Here you can see the Miniguns, these can be unlocked later in game.



You can find the upgrade menu in the main menu [Player Upgrades]



You can upgrade the weapon on the left and select it on the right



To be able to upgrade the weapon you need to unlock the base part first and then move on



If a weapon is unlocked its not red anymore and you can select it

the stats are under the preview image



There are three weapons [Machinegun] [Minigun] [Cannon]

Each of the weapon has some better base stats then the other ones.

Besides this new addition I fixed some bugs especially for the energy node.

Thank you all and see you later!