1/27/2022 Update

Added - Steam Voice, you can now speak with others online. Find the mute options under settings in the menu scroll.
Added - A health indicator has been added to the menu scroll.
Added - More signage around beginning areas to help with direction.
Updated - Character table has new clothing and skin colors for existing characters
It has been configured to allow for new character unlocks (later update).
Fixed - Audio Sound effects slider, was previously broken, now works as expected.
Fixed - Steam overlay join friend was not working. Now you can send invites and join
your friends game directly from steam.
Fixed - Cleaned up the lighting in a few areas.
Changed files in this update