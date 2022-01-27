 Skip to content

Big Booty Adventures update for 27 January 2022

1/27/2022 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8100745 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added - Steam Voice, you can now speak with others online. Find the mute options under settings in the menu scroll.

Added - A health indicator has been added to the menu scroll.

Added - More signage around beginning areas to help with direction.

Updated - Character table has new clothing and skin colors for existing characters

It has been configured to allow for new character unlocks (later update).

Fixed - Audio Sound effects slider, was previously broken, now works as expected.

Fixed - Steam overlay join friend was not working. Now you can send invites and join

your friends game directly from steam.

Fixed - Cleaned up the lighting in a few areas.

Changed files in this update

Big Booty Adventures Content Depot 1820561
  • Loading history…
