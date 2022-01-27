English Patch! DLC1! free skin and spring festival sale!

DISCORD:https://discord.gg/CpncDhZ

Happy New Year! "Touhou Mystia's Izakaya DLC1" is out now! With huge update! And the Spring Festival sale begins!

Thank you for waiting so long! We've been preparing for almost a month's load of updates, and we're going to burst out in this Spring Festival!

Without further ado, let's see what we've brought this time!

Let's start with the Spring Festival discount and the Spring Festival special!

We'll be running a 20% discount from 2022.1.27 22:00 to 2022.2.5 22:00!

If you've been on the wish list for a while, now is a perfect time to get your hands on it.

Players that enter the game during this period will get Mystia's New Year featured outfit, as well as the New Year Styled Izakaya setup.

You will automatically receive the Spring Festival decoration once you read the existing Save Data during this period. In case you miss the time, you can still get it from Kourindo by exchange using the Silver Frog Token obtained in Hakurei Shrine.



△ Chinese style brocade clothing, just like a porcelain doll!

Secondly, DLC1: Youkai Mountain & Magic Forest Chapter is on sale! For those of you who don't want it to end, there's an extra story waiting for you!

After 3 months of development, we have opened two more maps, Youkai Mountain and Magic Forest, on addition to the existing ones. Expanded landscape and more characters!

As soon as you buy the DLC, after completing the plot of "Youkai Trail", the first time to talk with Keine Kamishirasawa, you will be able to enter Youkai Mountain and Magic Forest's maps for some simple daily gathering and Kitsuna tasks.

On the storyline, there is a hidden plot that related to the main story, it's about the truth behind Yuyuko's strange phenomena, we will get some answers about the previous story.

Beautiful new maps, 6 new character with Kitsuna and stories, 2 new assistants, several new ingredients, recipes and beverages, and 11 great new music tracks.

If this dlc sells pretty well, Chireiden+Former Hell might be on scheduel !!!

Click on the link below to buy it now and continue your journey to Touhou Mystia's Izakaya!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1838750/_/



It is important to note that English version of the DLC has not yet carried out, English-speaking players should consider to wait a bit.

We have officially supporting MacOS right now! Mac users can finally access this game in a normal way with MacOS.

The main story of the game officially supports English language, English-speaking fellows who have been intrested in this game, now it's time for you to enjoy it. But the DLC does not yet supporting English, and we are also keeping further proofreading, so please be patient for the time being, we will polish the English version better as we can. If you have any comments and suggestions about English translation, you can contact us through our disocrd, or send emails to the address below:

langqiaoemeng@qq.com New key binding function, you can set your own favorite key setup now.

Now the Yuyuko challenge retake have been reinforced, it's going to be stronger, feel free to take a try.

You can skip the splash screen by press any key.

There are a few other things that need to be optimized and replaced in the coming days

The BGM in the Youkai Mountain will be replaced with a new one later

The BGM of Yuma Challenge will be replaced with a new set later.

You will be able to invite the Characters from these two regions to your concert later.

Well, that's it for this update!

I wish you all a wonderful Spring Festival! and Good luck in the Year of Tiger!









