NEW MAP, NEW SCP's, NEW ITEM'S and much much more!

Hello guys,

The Beta branch has been merged with the public branch meaning you can now switch back to the regular branch.

2 New SCP's have been added and once they are confirmed to be working, 2 more will be coming this week!

NEW SCPS:

NEW ITEMS:

Medkit

Keycard (1-3)

Fun Items

CUSTOMISED CELLS

Currently when you spawn into the game you have your very own designation on your cell door, right now this is your steam name, in future updates you will be able to customise both your designation and your cell!

GAME MODES

BREAKOUT - Escape the facility at all costs, all SCP's enabled.

SCP-008 OUTBREAK - Escape a facility that has been overrun by an SCP-008 outbreak.

Playground - Mess around with friends in a constantly updating playground!

EVERYTHING ELSE

Proximity Voice chat (radio channels and such coming soon!)

Emotes

Events

Inventories with Custom Items

Portable Containers (Backpacks, Boxes etc)

There is so much more in this update and a lot more to come, I hope this is a turning point for the game and you guys have fun while playing it, this is still only a fraction of what I plan to be in the game.

Let me know what you guys think of this new update and the current state of the game, you can do so via the following links.

Thanks for the support, the reviews and the feedback, keep them coming as thats the only way the game can improve. if you like the way the game is currently please tell people that it has improved!