UPDATE: Localizations (zh-Hans: tutorials, research; ja-JP: tutorials, ui)
UPDATE: Reload level list even if workshop map fetch ended unexpectedly.
FIX: Build / Buy buttons were displayed after switching from Prague to Wakefield in narrated story
FIX: Inbound icon was not displayed in Chinese and French localization of timeline legend, \uf08b displayed instead
FIX: It was possible to build a track from inventory joining at the end with an original track
FIX: It was possible to change track speed but it is not supported in inventory-only maps
FIX: Short track built from inventory between two original track could not be bulldozed
Rail Route update for 30 January 2022
Hotfix 1.3.10
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Rail Route [win] Depot 1124182
- Loading history…
Rail Route [mac] Depot 1124183
- Loading history…
Rail Route [linux] Depot 1124184
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update