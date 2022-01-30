 Skip to content

Rail Route update for 30 January 2022

Hotfix 1.3.10

Patchnotes via Steam Community 
UPDATE: Localizations (zh-Hans: tutorials, research; ja-JP: tutorials, ui)  
UPDATE: Reload level list even if workshop map fetch ended unexpectedly.

FIX: Build / Buy buttons were displayed after switching from Prague to Wakefield in narrated story  
FIX: Inbound icon was not displayed in Chinese and French localization of timeline legend, \uf08b displayed instead  
FIX: It was possible to build a track from inventory joining at the end with an original track  
FIX: It was possible to change track speed but it is not supported in inventory-only maps  
FIX: Short track built from inventory between two original track could not be bulldozed

