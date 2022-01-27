Game Update 28

Hi there pilots!

Finally, the annoying stage 3 bugs where the stage starts without the player ship, is fixed.

If you are interested in the details, here is what was causing it:

When ship 2 (Altair) beats a boss and the results are showing, the results controller orders the ship to no longer be controlled by the player and also to move forward and leave the scene. However, when stage 3 starts, the ship still follows the order and leaves the scene. We couldn't see it because it was covered by the transition artwork.

I had to add a debug text that tracks ship 2 position and show where it's located. Thanks to that I was able to see that it still keeps moving forward somewhere far away. Easy bug to fix, but the hard part was to actually discover what is causing it.

Finally, the reason why such bugs still exist is due to the nature of the game being a solo indie release, with almost no budget, add to it being a shmup, which is a niche genre. All this leading to me having difficulties finding beta testers.

Sorry for the long wall of text and thanks again for the support! both for buying the game and for being really helpful reporting bugs.