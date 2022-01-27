Greetings!
New stuff just arrived!
Check it out!
[Added]
- Added a new enemy, the Sand Scorpion, that can be found at the Badlands levels.
- Added new audio for humans characters when they die
- Added new audio for beasts such as Rogus and Werewolves when they die
- Added ambient sound for Badlands level
-Added mouse wheel button shortcut for moving all characters (same action as SPACE BAR), added info about it on the tutorial too
- Added info about the spike trap tile
[Fixed/Balanced]
- Greatly improved game performance through a RAM saving process
- When Paladin charges and pushes an enemy back to a spiked trap on Badlands now do damage
- Fixed an error that would not show the dead player character at the end of a job/quest
- War Engineer first ability (shoot the Scorpio weapon) now shows the possible targets with a target icon
- Fixed typos on tutorials
- Fixed Conjurer bow hit not displaying proper blood animations
- Fixed Gold reward as an item on the Factions and Reputations panel would create an item instead of being added to the total gold value
- Fixed stats values not getting refreshed/updated after using the pray action on a Shrine along the way
The update is now available for Windows, Mac, and Linux versions.
See you in the next update!
Have fun!
Changed files in this update