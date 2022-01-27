 Skip to content

Paths & Danger update for 27 January 2022

#3 Update

Paths & Danger update for 27 January 2022
#3 Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings!

New stuff just arrived!

Check it out!

[Added]

  • Added a new enemy, the Sand Scorpion, that can be found at the Badlands levels.
  • Added new audio for humans characters when they die
  • Added new audio for beasts such as Rogus and Werewolves when they die
  • Added ambient sound for Badlands level

    -Added mouse wheel button shortcut for moving all characters (same action as SPACE BAR), added info about it on the tutorial too
  • Added info about the spike trap tile

[Fixed/Balanced]

  • Greatly improved game performance through a RAM saving process
  • When Paladin charges and pushes an enemy back to a spiked trap on Badlands now do damage
  • Fixed an error that would not show the dead player character at the end of a job/quest
  • War Engineer first ability (shoot the Scorpio weapon) now shows the possible targets with a target icon
  • Fixed typos on tutorials
  • Fixed Conjurer bow hit not displaying proper blood animations
  • Fixed Gold reward as an item on the Factions and Reputations panel would create an item instead of being added to the total gold value
  • Fixed stats values not getting refreshed/updated after using the pray action on a Shrine along the way

The update is now available for Windows, Mac, and Linux versions.

See you in the next update!

Have fun!

