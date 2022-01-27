Patch Notes: ea v0.2.8

EA Release - 0.2.8 Notes
Developer Notes
This update includes changes to the needed experience per level. This change will slow down your leveling progress. This was eventually going to happen. I just didn't know when. The fast leveling was fine early on for testing.
This means you will need to start a new game to experience the new system. Mob experience have been adjusted. Quest experience rewards will be adjusted in the next update
Some mobs have had their level increased which will mean they should be a tougher fight.
THE VAULT
The Vault has been added in Nerah's Landing and Druinport. This is my first iteration of adding an item bank system. You can store any unused gear and items in the vault. It feels really clunky right now. For now, you can only drop 1 item at a time into
the vault. I want to make a cleaner quantity selector window. To add an item into the vault, simply drag it from your backpack on to the vault window. To remove an item from the vault and back into your inventory, drag an item from the vault to your
backpack. A quantity selector will display. Select the quantity and hit the OK button. Also, you can move the vault window around by left-clicking and dragging the window to where you want it.
Once I have all of this cleaned up, I'll add vaults to all towns and villages. The storage will be universal and not town specific. So, store an item in Nerah's Landing means you can take it out in Druinport later.
*ALERT - Save games ARE broken with this update ALERT***
-
New - Chests drops have been changed. The number of items per chest has been reduced. The items that drop is dependent upon the party's level. The higher the level, the better the drops.
-
New - All classes can now learn and master the Alchemy skill
-
New - New experience system: experience needed to level has been increased. The amount of experience a mob gives has been adjusted.
-
New - First iteration of a bank has been introduced. You can store uneeded gear at The Vault. There is only one in Nerah's Landing for now. It's clunky but works. It is planned for your stored gear to be
available at any town or village. The Vault sits above The Harpy's Claw
-
Fixed - Tremors spell has been updated and knockdown is now applied (provided the check is made) as originally intended
-
Fixed - Tailwind effects no longer stack with lower level effect applied. This includes the movement bonus when sleeping at an inn
-
Fixed - Chests will no longer reset their contents after loading a saved game or zoning
-
Fixed - Locked and Trapped chests will remain unlocked and trap disabled/set off after loading a saved game or zoning - assuming the lock has been picked/trap disabled or triggered
-
Fixed - There was a bug when loading a new game or saved game from the menu after leaving a previous game causing chests, resoruce nodes, and mobs to NOT respawn when they should. This has been corrected.
-
Fixed - Blast of Air, Lightning Storm, and Suffocating Sphere spell books are working correctly, now. Should be able to learn the spells.
-
Fixed - Secret doors will remain opened through saved games now
-
Fixed - Dead party members can no longer examine orbs
-
Fixed - Torchlight spell works correctly, now
-
Informational - Mob xp has been adjusted accordingly for the new system.
-
Informational - Rats, bats, and snakes aren't as squishy
-
Informational - Goblin whelps, and some skeletons aren't the push-overs they once were
-
Informational - Kick and Lunge abilities have had their stun chance reduced
-
Informational - There is a chest in the fire caves that is guaranted to have a lava spirit feather
-
Informational - When gathering herbs, the Alchemy skill is used in the check for successfully gathering what is needed from the plant
