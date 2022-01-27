Patch Notes: ea v0.2.8

EA Release - 0.2.8 Notes

Developer Notes

This update includes changes to the needed experience per level. This change will slow down your leveling progress. This was eventually going to happen. I just didn't know when. The fast leveling was fine early on for testing.

This means you will need to start a new game to experience the new system. Mob experience have been adjusted. Quest experience rewards will be adjusted in the next update

Some mobs have had their level increased which will mean they should be a tougher fight.

THE VAULT

The Vault has been added in Nerah's Landing and Druinport. This is my first iteration of adding an item bank system. You can store any unused gear and items in the vault. It feels really clunky right now. For now, you can only drop 1 item at a time into

the vault. I want to make a cleaner quantity selector window. To add an item into the vault, simply drag it from your backpack on to the vault window. To remove an item from the vault and back into your inventory, drag an item from the vault to your

backpack. A quantity selector will display. Select the quantity and hit the OK button. Also, you can move the vault window around by left-clicking and dragging the window to where you want it.

Once I have all of this cleaned up, I'll add vaults to all towns and villages. The storage will be universal and not town specific. So, store an item in Nerah's Landing means you can take it out in Druinport later.

*ALERT - Save games ARE broken with this update ALERT***