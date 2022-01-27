Update: 1.0.3: Fixes and improvements based on user's feedbacks

Hi everyone. During last week we have been hearing suggestions and bug reports, and most of the changes of this update is based on such feedbacks.

Changes:

•Reworked many sounds (Sound rework is not complete yet)

•Player is now invincible for a few seconds after respawning.

•Added tank commander periscope 3D models.

•Fixes in collisions.

•Added new ammo types.

•Many bug fixes.

We also started working with VidovicArt (Joshua) to redesign the game's graphic style.

Here is a concept image (not the final result)

We are also continuing the development of the Stalingrad DLC.

There will be a lot of information and surprises in the coming months, stay tuned!

Marco