PlayTest Patch Notes Build#1368

Added Sea Harpoon prefab to NetworkManager.
Added a sprite outline to the sea mine.
Fixed isDevelopmentBuild and isProductionBuild commands.
cleaned up admin logs
Fixed issue with command autocompletion
Added generic footsteps, Golem Hurt, volume adjustments, port over hour chime, fixed cannon flanges
#4563 - We should have a small score indicator always on screen for CTF, maybe just treasure icons representing captures /
#5199 - With multiple characters now, logging out should return you to the character screen. /
#5212 - Is Silver icon too big?
Removed debug log statements
Added horror tentacle hurt FMOD event
Added FMOD event for defeating a boss in a land battle
#5044 - escape doesnt close pvp shops
#4885 - Mistake in log
#3970 - when editing guild ranks, inventory and chat will randomly open
Clock Chime is now a FMOD event
Horror tentable hurt and death sfx
Golem Boss hurt sfx
Ship Cannon FMOD event now uses params for different types
Added more projectile types to use for SFX
Fixed items not stacked when creating multiple times in parallel, by locking the DB table [5197]
updated repair cost calculations
repair rush icon updates
updated open world icons for allied and non allied player ships
Audio level changes for new implements
updated windows to be interactable
updated parameter of map importer
fixed map importer issues
#5141 - Need to force a larger distance between chairs and tables
blocked ship speedup on death / updated golem boss hit frames
fixed clock tooltip / updated brush tool to skip process on focus / updated admin logs
#4933 - UI navigation with WASD and overall support for gamepads in UI
core ui navigation modules
login screens are updated to support UI navigation
#4933 - UI navigation with WASD and overall support for gamepads in UI
added logic to disable login panel after game loaded
Added Color Flash shader.
Sea Mines now flash white as they count down to detonating.
Fixed issue where sea mine explosion effector would stay active for too long.
WIP: plantable trees
Version 2 of river tiles
Removed old code which broke server code stripping
updated behavior of sea monster during attack sequence
Fixed some deep sea maps having broken minimap
Added original walla from Unity
clock sprite sheet and animation update
#4933 - UI navigation with WASD and overall support for gamepads in UI
- options screen
#4933 - UI navigation with WASD and overall support for gamepads in UI
- character select screen
#4933 - UI navigation with WASD and overall support for gamepads in UI
respawn screen
character screen fix
Fixed issues with player ship ability selection and casting.
Implemented river bay tiles V3
Mastered BGM, audio adjustments
added item generator null handler / added admin log for quest
Made discoveries revealed by hold mouse buttom over them, fixed discovery panel popping up after closing other UI
Logger manager - file sharing violation fix
Added disabling ui nav controller for batch mode. That affects server and clients in perf mode
Disabled logger error message on sharing violation on path.
fixed bug causing branching quest to not show up after finishing prerequisite quest
Fixes for client in batch mode - performance tests
Disabled logger manager
added sfx removed from Unity, Blob attack, Generic death, levels, new groups.
NullReferenceException fixes for batch mode
Made a system for detecting which tiles are at a given position
NullReferenceException fixes for batch mode - part 2
Improvements for ambience sfx event
Added weather effects parameter to ambience event
-
Added whirlpool effector script.
-
Added new Whirlpool prefab.
Fixed an issue with player ship targeting.
Disabled PerformanceUtil Zabbix testing logs.
Players now trigger land combat in OnTriggerStay events, as well as OnTriggerEnter.
Disabled all Unity audio, only using FMOD from now on
Commented out all audio source references
Disabled all audio sources
Added the sneaky gopher sfx
Added the Golem Boss death sfx
Added the generic death sfx
Replaced some sound effects with FMOD events
General clean up
fixed respawning bug / updated health bonus powerup to reward a whole health block per count
#5141 - Need to force a larger distance between chairs and tables (2 - Added support for stools and other improvements) /
#5242 - Make it easier to accept friend requests /
Tweaks to the friend request prompt /
added new Ui, SFX
Fixed the switching process of multiple FMOD Studio Listeners
fixed bug causing fetching of buff value to trigger server errors
added new achievement entries
added poison kill achievement / integrated burning and freezing achievement in game / added caster id reference to buff status registry
Death Poof sfx only plays for non bosses enemies
added option to rescale chat text
fixed speak chat row prefab assignment
Added Crop Plant sfx
-
Added Skeleton Walk sfx
