PlayTest Patch Notes Build#1368

Build 8100246 · Last edited 27 January 2022 – 22:09:16 UTC by Wendy

Added Sea Harpoon prefab to NetworkManager.

Added a sprite outline to the sea mine.

Fixed isDevelopmentBuild and isProductionBuild commands.

cleaned up admin logs

Fixed issue with command autocompletion

Added generic footsteps, Golem Hurt, volume adjustments, port over hour chime, fixed cannon flanges

#4563 - We should have a small score indicator always on screen for CTF, maybe just treasure icons representing captures /

#5199 - With multiple characters now, logging out should return you to the character screen. /

#5212 - Is Silver icon too big?

Removed debug log statements

Added horror tentacle hurt FMOD event

Added FMOD event for defeating a boss in a land battle

#5044 - escape doesnt close pvp shops

#4885 - Mistake in log

#3970 - when editing guild ranks, inventory and chat will randomly open

Clock Chime is now a FMOD event

Horror tentable hurt and death sfx

Golem Boss hurt sfx

Ship Cannon FMOD event now uses params for different types

Added more projectile types to use for SFX

Fixed items not stacked when creating multiple times in parallel, by locking the DB table [5197]

updated repair cost calculations

repair rush icon updates

updated open world icons for allied and non allied player ships

Audio level changes for new implements

updated windows to be interactable

updated parameter of map importer

fixed map importer issues

#5141 - Need to force a larger distance between chairs and tables

blocked ship speedup on death / updated golem boss hit frames

fixed clock tooltip / updated brush tool to skip process on focus / updated admin logs

#4933 - UI navigation with WASD and overall support for gamepads in UI

core ui navigation modules

login screens are updated to support UI navigation

#4933 - UI navigation with WASD and overall support for gamepads in UI

added logic to disable login panel after game loaded

Added Color Flash shader.

Sea Mines now flash white as they count down to detonating.

Fixed issue where sea mine explosion effector would stay active for too long.

WIP: plantable trees

Version 2 of river tiles

Removed old code which broke server code stripping

updated behavior of sea monster during attack sequence

Fixed some deep sea maps having broken minimap

Added original walla from Unity

clock sprite sheet and animation update

#4933 - UI navigation with WASD and overall support for gamepads in UI

options screen

#4933 - UI navigation with WASD and overall support for gamepads in UI

character select screen

#4933 - UI navigation with WASD and overall support for gamepads in UI

respawn screen

character screen fix

Fixed issues with player ship ability selection and casting.

Implemented river bay tiles V3

Mastered BGM, audio adjustments

added item generator null handler / added admin log for quest

Made discoveries revealed by hold mouse buttom over them, fixed discovery panel popping up after closing other UI

Logger manager - file sharing violation fix

Added disabling ui nav controller for batch mode. That affects server and clients in perf mode

Disabled logger error message on sharing violation on path.

fixed bug causing branching quest to not show up after finishing prerequisite quest

Fixes for client in batch mode - performance tests

Disabled logger manager

added sfx removed from Unity, Blob attack, Generic death, levels, new groups.

NullReferenceException fixes for batch mode

Made a system for detecting which tiles are at a given position

NullReferenceException fixes for batch mode - part 2

Improvements for ambience sfx event

Added weather effects parameter to ambience event

Added whirlpool effector script.

Added new Whirlpool prefab.

Fixed an issue with player ship targeting.

Disabled PerformanceUtil Zabbix testing logs.

Players now trigger land combat in OnTriggerStay events, as well as OnTriggerEnter.

Disabled all Unity audio, only using FMOD from now on

Commented out all audio source references

Disabled all audio sources

Added the sneaky gopher sfx

Added the Golem Boss death sfx

Added the generic death sfx

Replaced some sound effects with FMOD events

General clean up

fixed respawning bug / updated health bonus powerup to reward a whole health block per count

#5141 - Need to force a larger distance between chairs and tables (2 - Added support for stools and other improvements) /

#5242 - Make it easier to accept friend requests /

Tweaks to the friend request prompt /

added new Ui, SFX

Fixed the switching process of multiple FMOD Studio Listeners

fixed bug causing fetching of buff value to trigger server errors

added new achievement entries

added poison kill achievement / integrated burning and freezing achievement in game / added caster id reference to buff status registry

Death Poof sfx only plays for non bosses enemies

added option to rescale chat text

fixed speak chat row prefab assignment