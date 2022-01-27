Update 0.16 Patch Notes

New Features
- added a new island. Missions from the capital cities are available at the highest reputation level
- improved sail physics - sails will now apply a rotating force on the boat in a realistic way
- the player's weight now affects the boat's center of mass
- added the ability to rotate held cargo and furniture horizontally by scrolling while holding Q
- added the option to customize your key bindings in the settings menu
- there is now a short delay before you can pick up furniture and cargo. Press the sprint key to override the delay and pick up the item instantly
- added the chronometer - a navigation instrument which is a cheaper alternative to the chronocompass for determining your longitude
- a navigation manual is now available for purchase in the capital cities
- new paintings are available for purchase (thanks to Necktie)
- new shelves for item storage are now available for purchase at the furniture vendors in the capital cities
- lights in towns are now visible from a greater distance
- added lights in Al'Ankh Academy
- missions to Oasis are now available
- missions from Gold Rock City to Happy Bay are now available
- goat cheese crates are now available for purchase in Gold Rock City
Balance Changes
- rebalanced the handling of all boats due to the new sail physics. In general, expect more heeling in strong winds
- adjusted gold reward for missions - added a gold bonus for heavy cargo, reduced the reward for long distance high value missions
- the purchase price of trade goods will now always be slightly higher than their sell price at a particular location
- increased the price of the chronocompass
- you will now be unable to fall asleep when you are close to passing out from thirst or starvation
- the transition of raw to cooked food is now quicker, which should make it more obvious when the food is fully cooked
- winds should now change a bit more often in Al'Ankh and Emerald Archipelago
- prevailing winds should now be slightly less prevailing
- reduced the frequency of storms
- reduced the retail discount from reputation (from 50% to 25% at max reputation)
- increased the reputation required to reach the highest reputation level (from 32 000 to 60 0000)
- slightly reduced the force of wind pushing boats
Bug Fixes
- brooms should now work on all boats
- fixed the spyglass glare
- held items will now only affect a boat's mass if the player is also on the boat
- winches and steering wheels that are being used cannot be deactivated while in third person camera anymore
- you can no longer click on a bed while holding an item
- small items will now only display a red outline when you actually try to drop them in an invalid location
- fixed a bug where items taken out of crates would not save and load correctly
- fixed the Emerald Archipelago compass appearing upside down in the inventory
- the cog's wind vane should now point in the correct direction
- other changes and bugfixes
Changed files in this update