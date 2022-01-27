 Skip to content

Sailwind update for 27 January 2022

Update 0.16 Patch Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features

  • added a new island. Missions from the capital cities are available at the highest reputation level
  • improved sail physics - sails will now apply a rotating force on the boat in a realistic way
  • the player's weight now affects the boat's center of mass
  • added the ability to rotate held cargo and furniture horizontally by scrolling while holding Q
  • added the option to customize your key bindings in the settings menu
  • there is now a short delay before you can pick up furniture and cargo. Press the sprint key to override the delay and pick up the item instantly
  • added the chronometer - a navigation instrument which is a cheaper alternative to the chronocompass for determining your longitude
  • a navigation manual is now available for purchase in the capital cities
  • new paintings are available for purchase (thanks to Necktie)
  • new shelves for item storage are now available for purchase at the furniture vendors in the capital cities
  • lights in towns are now visible from a greater distance
  • added lights in Al'Ankh Academy
  • missions to Oasis are now available
  • missions from Gold Rock City to Happy Bay are now available
  • goat cheese crates are now available for purchase in Gold Rock City

Balance Changes

  • rebalanced the handling of all boats due to the new sail physics. In general, expect more heeling in strong winds
  • adjusted gold reward for missions - added a gold bonus for heavy cargo, reduced the reward for long distance high value missions
  • the purchase price of trade goods will now always be slightly higher than their sell price at a particular location
  • increased the price of the chronocompass
  • you will now be unable to fall asleep when you are close to passing out from thirst or starvation
  • the transition of raw to cooked food is now quicker, which should make it more obvious when the food is fully cooked
  • winds should now change a bit more often in Al'Ankh and Emerald Archipelago
  • prevailing winds should now be slightly less prevailing
  • reduced the frequency of storms
  • reduced the retail discount from reputation (from 50% to 25% at max reputation)
  • increased the reputation required to reach the highest reputation level (from 32 000 to 60 0000)
  • slightly reduced the force of wind pushing boats

Bug Fixes

  • brooms should now work on all boats
  • fixed the spyglass glare
  • held items will now only affect a boat's mass if the player is also on the boat
  • winches and steering wheels that are being used cannot be deactivated while in third person camera anymore
  • you can no longer click on a bed while holding an item
  • small items will now only display a red outline when you actually try to drop them in an invalid location
  • fixed a bug where items taken out of crates would not save and load correctly
  • fixed the Emerald Archipelago compass appearing upside down in the inventory
  • the cog's wind vane should now point in the correct direction
  • other changes and bugfixes

