v0.21.18 - Settler restrict zones, reworked raids, optimizations and more

Hey everyone!

Back again with the first bigger update of the year. This update contains a bit of everything, including more settlement features and reworked raids. You can read more about them in the sections below. I plan to do these about once a month, as I have been before.

A big thanks to the people who have helped expand the official wiki. It's really starting to shape up! And a quick reminder that we also have a Discord server, where you can chat with me and other players, give suggestions and feedback. It's where I am most active.

I spent some time working on upgrading the engine for the settlement systems. The result is better estimations of paths. This was one of the stuttering sources of some settlements, and should now be fixed.

It's now possible to limit specific items or categories max items to store in your chests, and you can restrict your settlers with the new restrict zone system. This sort of overlaps with the existing defend zone system, which I think will get a rework or completely removed in the future. The UI for these will likely be changed as well.

Settlement raids have been a hot topic, and I know that it has some flaws. I don't think the feature is fundamentally bad, it just needs some changes to work better. Now raiders will come from a specific direction, and they will spawn in and prepare for a short time before attacking. You can also see the raiders on the island map, so you know where to defend.

I have some bigger plans for raids, so stay tuned for even more changes!

Once there are more options to the gear throughout the game, I plan to do a full rebalance of the progression. Right now a lot of the bosses are optional to the progression, and I would like a few more cuts in that.

Some of the other features in this update include:

Smart mining of floors/tiles.

Enchants to armor similar to trinkets, and enchants to all boomerangs.

Ore generation changes, will now for example spawn less gold.

A full set of gold gear.

Cosmetic (for now) minecart tracks to forest caves.

Some dropped items like gear will now be bigger on the ground.

Better clarity on some things, like armor in cosmetic slots.

And a bunch of other smaller changes and fixes!

You can read the full changelog below.

Until next time,

Fair

0.21.18 changelog

Additions:

Added smart mining to shovels.

Added tip about joining settlement owners team for private access.

Added equip control tip to armor, trinkets and mounts.

Added ability to set max stored items for each category and specific item.

Added banners equipment category.

Added Bulky and Puny trinket enchantments.

Added ability to enchant armor similar to trinkets.

Added error message when trying to use a mount where not possible.

Added transfer all button to inventories.

Added quick action buttons to pawnbroker and void pouches.

Added restrict zones for settlers.

Added full set of gold armor, weapons and tools.

Added minecart tracks generation to forest caves.

Changes/misc:

Reworked settlement raids. They now come from a direction and can be seen on the map preparing.

Feeding troughs will now only feed animals inside their pen/room.

With smart mining on, there will now always be an indicator of the target tile.

Reduced wool cost of beds.

Armor in cosmetic slot now shows a disabled icon and tooltip is in red.

Floors now take only half the shovel hits to dig up.

Settlements are now private by default.

Armor penetration now works on training dummy, to better show DPS.

Reduced the amount of recall scrolls in crates.

Reduced the drop rate of boss summon items.

Crafting filters now say search instead of filter.

Banish settler button is now yellow as a warning.

All boomerangs can now be enchanted.

Ability trinkets are now required to be placed in ability slot if empty.

Increased time it takes for animals to grow up significantly.

Boats can now no longer be used from land.

Items like weapons, trinkets, armor and more will now be much bigger when dropped on the ground.

Adjusted ore generation, reducing the overall ores slightly.

Optimized and reworked system to estimate if mobs can path to a target completely.

Optimized job searching, fixing lag issues when a lot of fertilize jobs are available.

You can now no longer consume the same food buff if at full hunger.

Reduced damage of Void Wizard slightly.

Adjusted height of wall torches placed on sides of walls.

Hunters are now much less likely to hit other mobs when hunting.

Fixes:

Fixed missing temple biome translation.

Fixed being able to blink scepter outside the map.

Fixed item locked being cleared if picking up a single item with right click.

Fixed some summons not able to hit other players in PvP.

Fixed settlers sometimes hauling stuff that's not needed.

Fixed Void Wizard and Fallen Wizard not resetting their AI properly.

Fixed boss health scaling sometimes showing wrong on clients.

Fixed possible frame buffer issues for systems running OpenGL 3.x.

Fixed issues related to desynced health between other clients and server.

Fixed Void Wizard clones showing health bars when shouldn't.

Fixed a few typos in english translation.

Fixed some items, like quest items always showing as unknown in storage config.

Modding:

Added world generation game events.

Added DamageTileEvent and ItemPlaceEvent.

Added ObjectInteractEvent and MobInteractEvent.

And other smaller changes and fixes.