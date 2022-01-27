 Skip to content

Rocking Legend update for 27 January 2022

UPDATE #19 - Guitar skins!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello VR rockstars!

With this update, we're introducing the first unlockables for the "Campaign Mode". Each completed level will reward you with a new unique skin for your virtual guitars, for a total of 73 ones!

For fairness, the skins unlocked by the "finger playstyle mode" are the same you can unlock by playing with your physical keyboard or controller.

So you don't need an index controller to unlock everything.

This version also includes some stability fixes and improvements.

Changelog:

  • 73 unlockable guitar skins!
  • Reward for each completed campaign level
  • Fixed a possible crash in the menu
  • You can now turn on/off the microphone

    via controller trigger after grabbing it
  • Minor fixes and improvements

Stay tuned for the next updates!

