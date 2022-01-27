UPDATE #19 - Guitar skins!

Hello VR rockstars!

With this update, we're introducing the first unlockables for the "Campaign Mode". Each completed level will reward you with a new unique skin for your virtual guitars, for a total of 73 ones!

For fairness, the skins unlocked by the "finger playstyle mode" are the same you can unlock by playing with your physical keyboard or controller.

So you don't need an index controller to unlock everything.

This version also includes some stability fixes and improvements.

Changelog:

73 unlockable guitar skins!

Reward for each completed campaign level

Fixed a possible crash in the menu

You can now turn on/off the microphone

via controller trigger after grabbing it

Minor fixes and improvements

Stay tuned for the next updates!