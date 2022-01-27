The RENT Update! - v.1.7.0.0

Hey everyone! Happy new year!
New Patch Notes
ADDITIONS
- Added the fun fun ability to PAY RENT!
- ----> Rent has to be paid at the start of each month.
- ----> Rent is prorated for your first month you start in based on today's date.
- ----> If you reach 6 months past due on rent, you get evicted.
- ----> Rent is paid in the new Rent panel (house icon)
- Added icons to the jobs that require educations for clarity.
- Added starting Cash and Debt for different difficulties.
- Pay Down Debt area disappears when you have 0 Debt.
- Added click sounds to the customization screens.
- Optimized backend systems with accessories on the player to behave properly.
ADJUSTMENTS
- Removed some weird pitchbending for audio.
FIXES
- Fixed a bug where stocks would not save between playthroughs.
- Fixed a bug where stock prices would not save between playthroughs.
- Fixed a bug where the objective that showed how many items were bought always said there were 0 items max.
- Fixed a bug where scratch cards would not show as a winner and just award you the money.
- Fixed a super bug where you could not get achievements anymore.
- Fixed a bug where the Quit in the Game Over screen would not go back to the Main Menu.
- Fixed some weird graphical UI issues.
- Fixed a bug where you could not sell stocks if you had no money.
- Fixed shopping panel layouts to look more appealing and less trashfire.
- Fixed a bug where the Keep Playing button would appear on game loss.
- Cleaned up some translation issues.
- Adjusted the camera to sit better on game and not cut the bottom of the screen of in different resolutions.
Thanks for playing our games and have a happy 2022!
Josh
Static City Games
