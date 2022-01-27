 Skip to content

Life and Debt: A Real Life Simulator update for 27 January 2022

The RENT Update! - v.1.7.0.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone! Happy new year!

New Patch Notes

ADDITIONS

  • Added the fun fun ability to PAY RENT!
  • ----> Rent has to be paid at the start of each month.
  • ----> Rent is prorated for your first month you start in based on today's date.
  • ----> If you reach 6 months past due on rent, you get evicted.
  • ----> Rent is paid in the new Rent panel (house icon)
  • Added icons to the jobs that require educations for clarity.
  • Added starting Cash and Debt for different difficulties.
  • Pay Down Debt area disappears when you have 0 Debt.
  • Added click sounds to the customization screens.
  • Optimized backend systems with accessories on the player to behave properly.

ADJUSTMENTS

  • Removed some weird pitchbending for audio.

FIXES

  • Fixed a bug where stocks would not save between playthroughs.
  • Fixed a bug where stock prices would not save between playthroughs.
  • Fixed a bug where the objective that showed how many items were bought always said there were 0 items max.
  • Fixed a bug where scratch cards would not show as a winner and just award you the money.
  • Fixed a super bug where you could not get achievements anymore.
  • Fixed a bug where the Quit in the Game Over screen would not go back to the Main Menu.
  • Fixed some weird graphical UI issues.
  • Fixed a bug where you could not sell stocks if you had no money.
  • Fixed shopping panel layouts to look more appealing and less trashfire.
  • Fixed a bug where the Keep Playing button would appear on game loss.
  • Cleaned up some translation issues.
  • Adjusted the camera to sit better on game and not cut the bottom of the screen of in different resolutions.

Thanks for playing our games and have a happy 2022!

Josh

Static City Games

