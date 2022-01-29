BRINK Traveler Winter Update!

New Spots Added:
• Corona Arch spot added to Arches location.
• Mesquite Flat Dunes spot added to Death Valley South location.
• Glen Canyon is a brand new location.
Localization Added:
• Full subtitles throughout the experience.
• Text & Audio Narration localization for English, French, Italian, German, Spanish.
• Asian localization will be coming soon for Japanese, Korean, Chinese (Traditional & Simplified).
Locomotion & Experience Settings Expanded locomotion options:
• Terrain-follow is now on by default, so any joystick movement will keep you level with the terrain.
• Smooth, Step, and Snap modes for movement and turning. Step mode is now the default for best comfort.
• Slow, Medium, and Fast speed for movement and turning.
• Head or Hand based forward movement direction.
• Enable or Disable movement acceleration.
Experience options:
• Ability to skip the intro tutorial at any time by pressing in both joysticks for 5 seconds.
• Enable or Disable subtitles.
• Enable or Disable music.
• Enable or Disable walkable boundary overlay.
• Enable or Disable haptic feedback.
• Ability to 'crouch' at any time by pressing in the joystick button.
Improved visual effects:
• Realistic dynamic Sun glare that reacts to objects that pass in front of it.
• Improved Night mode with realistic atmosphere and moon glow.
• Waterfalls animation now reenabled on the Quest 1.
• Very subtle cloud and stars movement.
DLC System improvements:
• An overhauled download system which will enable smaller and more efficient downloads after this release. Those updating from 1.0 will need to re-download previous locations this once to sync with the new system (sorry, but there was no way around it!)
• Points of Interest are now included with location downloads, for easier offline usage.
Bug Fixes:
• Fixed instances where users could get stuck in the tutorial if the app was prematurely exited before completion.
• Fixed instances where the watch would stop working if used within the first 5 seconds of traveling to a new location.
Misc News:
• We're focusing on capturing more diverse / international locations this year!
• Multiplayer is one of our most requested features, and it is our top priority for the next major release!
• We're hiring talented travelers! Visit www.BrinkXR.com/careers for more info!
