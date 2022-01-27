2022/01/27 Update

-New feature - Harem.(Unlocked after finding 10 characters with H-animations)
-Added 19th element with 10 new characters.
-Added 10 + 8(second pose) H-animations for new characters.
-Added extra H-animation for Death.
-Added many sound effects for new and old characters.
-Added 7 new "fails" and replaced them with repeated ones in element 17.
-Potion minigame now will not occur more than once per 10 new characters.
-Replaced big annoying blue "poof" effect when changing clothed state of a character with a short black screen.
