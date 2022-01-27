 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

MagicShop3D update for 27 January 2022

2022/01/27 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8100093 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-New feature - Harem.(Unlocked after finding 10 characters with H-animations)

-Added 19th element with 10 new characters.

-Added 10 + 8(second pose) H-animations for new characters.

-Added extra H-animation for Death.

-Added many sound effects for new and old characters.

-Added 7 new "fails" and replaced them with repeated ones in element 17.

-Potion minigame now will not occur more than once per 10 new characters.

-Replaced big annoying blue "poof" effect when changing clothed state of a character with a short black screen.

Changed files in this update

MagicShop3D Content Depot 1621491
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.