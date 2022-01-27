 Skip to content

Jivana update for 27 January 2022

Patch note 1.02

Patch note 1.02

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug-fixes & changes:

  • Fix a blocking bug with dialogues

    For some reason, activating the actor color text settings prevented text from being displayed.

    This issue made it impossible for the text to appear and so was blocking players when entering some dialogues.

    This bug should be fixed and the actor colors should work as intended.

  • Introduced chapter titles

    The level names have been changed to better reflect to which chapters they correspond.

  • Removed spaces before exclamation and question marks in english text.

  • Fixed Post-Processing graphic option

    Setting the Post-Process option to a value lower than High was breaking the lighting of the scene making some levels look very dark like the introduction.

    You should now be able to lower this setting without losing brightness.

  • Better optimization using resolution scale

    The resolution scale can now take a value from 25% to 125%, 100% being the recommended setting.

    Lowering this setting can give a huge gain of FPS on medium to lower end configurations at the cost of some sharpness.

