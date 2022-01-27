Patch note 1.02

Bug-fixes & changes:
-
Fix a blocking bug with dialogues
For some reason, activating the actor color text settings prevented text from being displayed.
This issue made it impossible for the text to appear and so was blocking players when entering some dialogues.
This bug should be fixed and the actor colors should work as intended.
-
Introduced chapter titles
The level names have been changed to better reflect to which chapters they correspond.
-
Removed spaces before exclamation and question marks in english text.
-
Fixed Post-Processing graphic option
Setting the Post-Process option to a value lower than High was breaking the lighting of the scene making some levels look very dark like the introduction.
You should now be able to lower this setting without losing brightness.
-
Better optimization using resolution scale
The resolution scale can now take a value from 25% to 125%, 100% being the recommended setting.
Lowering this setting can give a huge gain of FPS on medium to lower end configurations at the cost of some sharpness.
Changed files in this update