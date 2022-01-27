PATCH v0.14 is now live!

Fixed looting issue with a few spears, they will no longer cause your game to hitch and be unable to pickup (edited)

Fixed Town peoples material from being wonky

Fixed some icon that weren't showing up properly in the inventory

removed the airship quest as you now start the game with one

Increased the health curve of all monsters to be more in line with player progression

Fixed shrine guardian firewall from not de-spawning and not being able to cast when acquired

If you have a spell a shrine offers it will now just grant a skill point

Conversations, merchants, and stashes now close automatically when you walk away

You can now land you airship on the ground safely

Increased airship speed when holding shift

New notification when a monster is casting a spell you can absorb (hold left ctrl) as well as the name of the spell

You can now complete the Island keeper quest

Quest location indicators have been fixed