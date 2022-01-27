Fixed looting issue with a few spears, they will no longer cause your game to hitch and be unable to pickup (edited)
Fixed Town peoples material from being wonky
Fixed some icon that weren't showing up properly in the inventory
removed the airship quest as you now start the game with one
Increased the health curve of all monsters to be more in line with player progression
Fixed shrine guardian firewall from not de-spawning and not being able to cast when acquired
If you have a spell a shrine offers it will now just grant a skill point
Conversations, merchants, and stashes now close automatically when you walk away
You can now land you airship on the ground safely
Increased airship speed when holding shift
New notification when a monster is casting a spell you can absorb (hold left ctrl) as well as the name of the spell
You can now complete the Island keeper quest
Quest location indicators have been fixed
Isles of Etherion update for 27 January 2022
PATCH v0.14 is now live!
Fixed looting issue with a few spears, they will no longer cause your game to hitch and be unable to pickup (edited)
Changed files in this update