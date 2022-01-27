Update 1.04c

-
Added information about shortages in the settlement
-
Added designation of type of building destroyed during an earthquake
-
Increased building destruction timer
-
Increased amount of coal in the butcher's house
-
Halved chance of a building being completely destroyed in an earthquake
-
Increased amount of initial resources
-
Changed priority loading system (priorities of old versions will be reset)
-
Changed the work of residents with priorities
-
Fixed Orc attack
-
Fixed Improvement of water towers
Thank you all for your feedback and reviews.
It makes the game better 💖 (c) yo_serjio
Also, welcome to our Discord server: https://discord.gg/RKwRyER
Changed files in this update