 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Make Your Kingdom update for 27 January 2022

Update 1.04c

Share · View all patches · Build 8099935 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added information about shortages in the settlement

  • Added designation of type of building destroyed during an earthquake

  • Increased building destruction timer

  • Increased amount of coal in the butcher's house

  • Halved chance of a building being completely destroyed in an earthquake

  • Increased amount of initial resources

  • Changed priority loading system (priorities of old versions will be reset)

  • Changed the work of residents with priorities

  • Fixed Orc attack

  • Fixed Improvement of water towers

Thank you all for your feedback and reviews.

It makes the game better 💖 (c) yo_serjio

Also, welcome to our Discord server: https://discord.gg/RKwRyER

Changed files in this update

savecancel Depot 964021
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.