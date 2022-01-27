Japanese, Italian, and Vietnamese translations added!

BAD END THEATER is now available in 3 new languages, just in time for steam's Lunar New Year sale!
v1.2.0 updates:
- added japanese (thanks to Lin YuFan)
- added italian (thanks to Rypher)
- added vietnamese (thanks to Bánh)
- bugfix: selfish overlord previously had A and B versions, but A was unreachable. it's been changed to just the one version in the script now.
thanks for playing BAD END THEATER!
if you'd like to translate the game to your language, feel free to send me an email! i'm still hiring :)
-nami
