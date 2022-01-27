[Game Update] - 493472

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey everyone,

Welcome to the first patch of 2022! Just a few minor things we’ve been working on since Spaced Out! launched in December.

Highlights include:

WeGame mod support

Fixes for Linux worldgen issues

Helped Sweepys get a little more confidence…they’re no longer afraid of everything, just critters

Adjustments to meters on many buildings when using colorblind settings

Critters won’t idle where Pneumatic Doors are being constructed anymore

Plenty of crash and bug fixes

Check out the full patch notes on the official forums to see all the other things we’ve fixed or polished.

You can continue to report bugs here.

Also: keep an eye out for our 2022 roadmap! It explains what’s happening behind the scenes at ONI, and where things will be going for the next little while. We’ll link to that post here by the end of this week.