 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Oxygen Not Included update for 27 January 2022

[Game Update] - 493472

Share · View all patches · Build 8099899 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey everyone,

Welcome to the first patch of 2022! Just a few minor things we’ve been working on since Spaced Out! launched in December.

Highlights include:

  • WeGame mod support
  • Fixes for Linux worldgen issues
  • Helped Sweepys get a little more confidence…they’re no longer afraid of everything, just critters
  • Adjustments to meters on many buildings when using colorblind settings
  • Critters won’t idle where Pneumatic Doors are being constructed anymore
  • Plenty of crash and bug fixes

Check out the full patch notes on the official forums to see all the other things we’ve fixed or polished.

You can continue to report bugs here.

Also: keep an eye out for our 2022 roadmap! It explains what’s happening behind the scenes at ONI, and where things will be going for the next little while. We’ll link to that post here by the end of this week.

Changed depots in demo branch

View more data in app history for build 8099899
NA Depot Depot 457141
NA Depot - OSX Depot 457142
NA Depot - Linux Depot 457143
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.