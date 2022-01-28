Version 0.3.2

FIXES & IMPROVEMENTS
Boomerang:
- Fixed and improved many collision and positional checks.
Boomerang + Multishot:
- Added a max distance check of 3.25 blocks when seeking an additional enemy. This prevents the boomerang from traversing across the screen too far undesirably.
Online Co-op:
Increased debug logging, especially for room transitions – still investigating a rare error that can occur.
Added checks to ensure master NetIDs can't be created client-side when playing online.
Zaeries:
Improved collision detection with shields and walls.
Added minimum bounceback velocities when the buzzsaw collides with a creature, shield, or wall. Zaeries should bounce back more reliably now.
- Fixed an issue where saving a game with a death-spiralling Zaerie would have the Zaerie be alive when the saved game was loaded.
Other fixes:
Improved hit detection for projectiles and flail balls.
Fixed an error in the menus when a category became empty.
Fixed an error when a Stun Bomb collided with an enemy on first frame.
Fixed an error with creature states.
Fixed sprite ordering issues with giblet body parts.
