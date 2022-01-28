 Skip to content

Tallowmere 2: Curse of the Kittens update for 28 January 2022

Version 0.3.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

FIXES & IMPROVEMENTS

Boomerang:
  • Fixed and improved many collision and positional checks.
Boomerang + Multishot:
  • Added a max distance check of 3.25 blocks when seeking an additional enemy. This prevents the boomerang from traversing across the screen too far undesirably.

Online Co-op:

  • Increased debug logging, especially for room transitions – still investigating a rare error that can occur.

  • Added checks to ensure master NetIDs can't be created client-side when playing online.

Zaeries:

  • Improved collision detection with shields and walls.

  • Added minimum bounceback velocities when the buzzsaw collides with a creature, shield, or wall. Zaeries should bounce back more reliably now.

  • Fixed an issue where saving a game with a death-spiralling Zaerie would have the Zaerie be alive when the saved game was loaded.
Other fixes:

  • Improved hit detection for projectiles and flail balls.

  • Fixed an error in the menus when a category became empty.

  • Fixed an error when a Stun Bomb collided with an enemy on first frame.

  • Fixed an error with creature states.

  • Fixed sprite ordering issues with giblet body parts.

