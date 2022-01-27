 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

GridIron update for 27 January 2022

Patch 1.0.4.40

Share · View all patches · Build 8099854 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 1.0.4.40

General Changes

  • This update includes a lot of refactors for the different systems in the game. Please let us know if you encounter anything functioning incorrectly.
  • Added 7v7 Casual and 1v1 Casual to the Match History tab.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where players could get a free dash at the start of a play. This issue would also cause stuttering later due to stamina desync, so that won’t happen anymore either.
  • Fixed an issue where the in-game report feature wasn’t functioning correctly.
  • Fixed an issue with the scoreboard mute function.

Changed files in this update

GridIron Base 64 Depot 708722
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.