Patch 1.0.4.40
General Changes
- This update includes a lot of refactors for the different systems in the game. Please let us know if you encounter anything functioning incorrectly.
- Added 7v7 Casual and 1v1 Casual to the Match History tab.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where players could get a free dash at the start of a play. This issue would also cause stuttering later due to stamina desync, so that won’t happen anymore either.
- Fixed an issue where the in-game report feature wasn’t functioning correctly.
- Fixed an issue with the scoreboard mute function.
Changed files in this update