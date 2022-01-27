Secret Neighbor is 60% off during the tinyBuild Lunar New Year Sale!

🐅Hello Neighbors! And Happy Year of the Tiger!🐅
We wish we could give each and every one of you a red envelope 🧧, but that’s a pretty tall order and our time machine is out of order. So instead we’re serving up some sweet deals you can sink your claws into! 🐯
You can snag Secret Neighbor for 60% off during the Steam Lunar New Year Sale, now through Feb 3rd!
If you’re still hungry for more additions to your Steam library, Hello Neighbor is 75% off until Feb 3rd as well! Brush up on the original before hopping into the Hello Neighbor 2 Beta, coming this spring!
Almost as good as mooncake, 🥮check out the tinyBuild Lunar New Year Sale Page for even more tasty holiday deals!
🐯 New releases
🧧 Big discounts
🧨Info on upcoming titles
➕ MORE!
As always, we hope your holidays are safe, warm, and full of good food! We’ll see you in Raven Brooks!
Cheers and 虎年大吉!
tinyFox, tinyBuild, Hologryph & Eerie Guest
