Secret Neighbor update for 27 January 2022

Secret Neighbor is 60% off during the tinyBuild Lunar New Year Sale!

Secret Neighbor update for 27 January 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

🐅Hello Neighbors! And Happy Year of the Tiger!🐅

We wish we could give each and every one of you a red envelope 🧧, but that’s a pretty tall order and our time machine is out of order. So instead we’re serving up some sweet deals you can sink your claws into! 🐯
You can snag Secret Neighbor for 60% off during the Steam Lunar New Year Sale, now through Feb 3rd!

[url=https://store.steampowered.com/app/859570/Secret_Neighbor_Hello_Neighbor_Multiplayer/]![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/32960256/9b48fd3aaafed4283866b9c8c2ac66e1c7387f8a.png)

[/url]

If you’re still hungry for more additions to your Steam library, Hello Neighbor is 75% off until Feb 3rd as well! Brush up on the original before hopping into the Hello Neighbor 2 Beta, coming this spring!

[url=https://store.steampowered.com/app/521890/Hello_Neighbor/]![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/32960256/95ec38e4ba9b165d0fe8b565404169c00c1bda35.png)

[/url]

Almost as good as mooncake, 🥮check out the tinyBuild Lunar New Year Sale Page for even more tasty holiday deals!

[url=https://store.steampowered.com/publisher/tinybuild/sale/lunarnewyear2022]![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/32960256/560157a073bc4dcd18c42f8832280d527eb24db0.png)

[/url]

🐯 New releases

🧧 Big discounts

🧨Info on upcoming titles

➕ MORE!

As always, we hope your holidays are safe, warm, and full of good food! We’ll see you in Raven Brooks!

Cheers and 虎年大吉!

tinyFox, tinyBuild, Hologryph & Eerie Guest

