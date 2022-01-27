Pumpkin Farmer is what????

Pumpkin Farmer going mobile!!

Hi Farmers. Thank you for all the support and love for the game. Pumpkin farmer will soon be available for the google play store. A big thank you goes to everyone supporting this project.

And an extra reveal would be a 3D action adventure version of pumpkin farmer will be in the works so I can't wait until it is done and published. The plan is to keep the original game as an option when launching with an extra option for the 3D game.

Once again I hope you all keep planting those pumpkins.

Bug fixes will be rolled out over the next few days. If any are encountered then please report them using the support email.