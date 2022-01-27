Lunar New Year Event

To celebrate the Lunar New Year, we've released a small update for the season. The shrines have been temporarily updated to resemble traditional Korean bonfires, Daljip (literal. "Moon House"). Additionally, the King's shrine has a fireworks stand setup giving out free fireworks to anyone that visits! Make sure to stop by to get your limited time item from the fireworks stand.
New Seasonal Customization Item:
Changelist
- Added content for Lunar New Year (new Shrine theme, fireworks, and a special rocket item)
- More bug fixes for animal pathfinding
- Small tweaks to the orb tracking in Multiplayer
- Continued work on new story content to supplement the game
