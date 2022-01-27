UPDATE #15 - VERSION V.1.0 IS HERE!

It's been a long journey, but finally version 1.0 is here!
This is not the end of the road, as the game will receive regular updates.
This version, now complete, brings a staggering amount of new content.
Here is the changelog v1.0:
ADD
- New technology: Ion Energy (level 3)
- New technology: Re-Education 2.0 (level 3)
- New technology: New Materials (level 4)
- New technology: New Electric Brain (level 4)
- New technology: Androids 2.0 (level 4)
- New technology: Shield 2.0 (level 4)
- New technology: The art of modern war (level 4)
- New technology: Bomb 2.0 (level 4)
- New technology: Robotic Cranes 2.0 (level 4)
- New Secret Society: THE NEW ORDER
- New Secret Society: GENESISTS
- New Secret Society: FREELOVERS
- New Secret Society: MYSTERY SOCIETY
- New punishment: Re-education
- New event: If 'THE MATRIZ' is built, citizens will be able to connect to it voluntarily by becoming DREAMERS
- New event: Some smugglers can now make homemade alcohol and cause some of your citizens to become alcoholics
- New event: A new event can now inform you of enemy spy activity in your complex
- New event: you are now informed when a citizen is being influenced by your subliminal posters
- New event: Freelovers stop your war plans.
- New event: A new event now informs you when a citizen with an alcohol problem becomes addicted
- New task: Re-educate any citizen
- New task: Apply electroshock
- New task: Build a new electric eye
- New task: Build a new lab robot
- New task: Drop the atomic bomb
- New dilemma: Build a new electric eye
- New dilemma: Re-educating citizen HAPPINESS
- New dilemma: Re-educating citizen LIBERTY
- New dilemma: Re-educating citizen LOVE
- New dilemma: Citizen asks for drugged drinks
- New dilemma: Citizen asks for spice
- New dilemma: Information about how many smugglers there are in your complex
- New dilemma: Selling a citizen for 1500 materials
- New dilemma: Building a new combat robot
- New dilemma: Reducing the research
- New dilemma: Genesists ask you to stop your research
- New dilemma: Building a shield
IMPROVEMENTS
- The alert system now takes more parameters into account when alerting the player, making it more accurate and less annoying.
- Improved the system for calculating the science generated.
- Now, a member of the secret society DREAMERS, will always return to the virtual world 'MATRIZ' as soon as possible, reducing his productivity to 0.
- Now if the secret society CULT OF SIRIUS believes that you are their god and you punish one of their members, they stop believing in you.
- A citizen who spends time inside THE MATRIZ will always increase his happiness to 100 and reduce his freedom to 0.
- A new code ensures that DREAMERS cannot increase their productivity in any way.
- Many small improvements in texts, which now look complete, or placement of various objects.
- More phrases for the happy rooms!
CHANGES
- Logan's law becomes a level 4 technology
- Improved materials becomes a level 4 technology
- The cost of the shield has been changed. 3000 -> 2500
- Now when you build subliminal posters, you build 3 in the same action
- Increased the amount of synthetic food you get per action. 100 -> 250
- Reduced the cost of weapons from 300 to 250.
- The symbol of the DREAMERS has changed
- The Gargle drink is called Grog now
- The description of the CLONE CHAMBERS technology has been modified.
BUGFIXES
- Fixed a bug that made security level 3 technologies less expensive to research
- Fixed a bug where if a player was tasked with building a mining robot, and a mining robot was destroyed that turn, the task could not be completed
- Fixed a bug where every turn a citizen destroyed one of your electric eyes
- Fixed a bug where Cult of Sirius traitors would not show their secret society when discovered.
- Fixed an issue that allowed your spy to always reduce enemy power by 20
- Fixed a bug where building 'THE MATRIZ' did not purge crimes from citizens (it worked well with secret societies, happiness and liberty).
- Fixed an issue where the influence of your war spy on the enemy could be calculated twice
- Fixed a bug in the 'prepare atomic bomb' task that would give the task as not completed if the player's preparation was successful in getting the bomb ready that same turn
- Fixed a bug that prevented THE HUMAN BATTERIES from being displayed in the list of discovered technologies
- Fixed a bug where ELECTRIC EYES was not displayed in the list of completed technologies
- Corrected Brain Implant text indicating that the probability of death of a citizen is 20% when it is actually 15%.
- Some typos in texts of the tutorial
- Some typos fixed
Thanks to all the citizens who have helped me in this project! Thank you, thank you very much.
Destroy all traitors!
