UPDATE #15 - VERSION V.1.0 IS HERE!

It's been a long journey, but finally version 1.0 is here!

This is not the end of the road, as the game will receive regular updates.

This version, now complete, brings a staggering amount of new content.

Here is the changelog v1.0:

ADD

New technology: Ion Energy (level 3)

New technology: Re-Education 2.0 (level 3)

New technology: New Materials (level 4)

New technology: New Electric Brain (level 4)

New technology: Androids 2.0 (level 4)

New technology: Shield 2.0 (level 4)

New technology: The art of modern war (level 4)

New technology: Bomb 2.0 (level 4)

New technology: Robotic Cranes 2.0 (level 4)

New Secret Society: THE NEW ORDER

New Secret Society: GENESISTS

New Secret Society: FREELOVERS

New Secret Society: MYSTERY SOCIETY

New punishment: Re-education

New event: If 'THE MATRIZ' is built, citizens will be able to connect to it voluntarily by becoming DREAMERS

New event: Some smugglers can now make homemade alcohol and cause some of your citizens to become alcoholics

New event: A new event can now inform you of enemy spy activity in your complex

New event: you are now informed when a citizen is being influenced by your subliminal posters

New event: Freelovers stop your war plans.

New event: A new event now informs you when a citizen with an alcohol problem becomes addicted

New task: Re-educate any citizen

New task: Apply electroshock

New task: Build a new electric eye

New task: Build a new lab robot

New task: Drop the atomic bomb

New dilemma: Build a new electric eye

New dilemma: Re-educating citizen HAPPINESS

New dilemma: Re-educating citizen LIBERTY

New dilemma: Re-educating citizen LOVE

New dilemma: Citizen asks for drugged drinks

New dilemma: Citizen asks for spice

New dilemma: Information about how many smugglers there are in your complex

New dilemma: Selling a citizen for 1500 materials

New dilemma: Building a new combat robot

New dilemma: Reducing the research

New dilemma: Genesists ask you to stop your research

New dilemma: Building a shield

IMPROVEMENTS

The alert system now takes more parameters into account when alerting the player, making it more accurate and less annoying.

Improved the system for calculating the science generated.

Now, a member of the secret society DREAMERS, will always return to the virtual world 'MATRIZ' as soon as possible, reducing his productivity to 0.

Now if the secret society CULT OF SIRIUS believes that you are their god and you punish one of their members, they stop believing in you.

A citizen who spends time inside THE MATRIZ will always increase his happiness to 100 and reduce his freedom to 0.

A new code ensures that DREAMERS cannot increase their productivity in any way.

Many small improvements in texts, which now look complete, or placement of various objects.

More phrases for the happy rooms!

CHANGES

Logan's law becomes a level 4 technology

Improved materials becomes a level 4 technology

The cost of the shield has been changed. 3000 -> 2500

Now when you build subliminal posters, you build 3 in the same action

Increased the amount of synthetic food you get per action. 100 -> 250

Reduced the cost of weapons from 300 to 250.

The symbol of the DREAMERS has changed

The Gargle drink is called Grog now

The description of the CLONE CHAMBERS technology has been modified.

BUGFIXES

Fixed a bug that made security level 3 technologies less expensive to research

Fixed a bug where if a player was tasked with building a mining robot, and a mining robot was destroyed that turn, the task could not be completed

Fixed a bug where every turn a citizen destroyed one of your electric eyes

Fixed a bug where Cult of Sirius traitors would not show their secret society when discovered.

Fixed an issue that allowed your spy to always reduce enemy power by 20

Fixed a bug where building 'THE MATRIZ' did not purge crimes from citizens (it worked well with secret societies, happiness and liberty).

Fixed an issue where the influence of your war spy on the enemy could be calculated twice

Fixed a bug in the 'prepare atomic bomb' task that would give the task as not completed if the player's preparation was successful in getting the bomb ready that same turn

Fixed a bug that prevented THE HUMAN BATTERIES from being displayed in the list of discovered technologies

Fixed a bug where ELECTRIC EYES was not displayed in the list of completed technologies

Corrected Brain Implant text indicating that the probability of death of a citizen is 20% when it is actually 15%.

Some typos in texts of the tutorial

Some typos fixed

Thanks to all the citizens who have helped me in this project! Thank you, thank you very much.

Destroy all traitors!