Jelle's Marble League update for 27 January 2022

Small bug fix

  • DNF logic bugs fixed
  • Several scoring bugs fixed, whereby secondary scores now break ties.
  • Jousting progression bug fix. This is a blind fix, as after hundreds of test cycles we are unable to reproduce this.
  • Football timeout (with whistle) added to stop balls scoring after the round ends.
  • Improved carpark scene in opening ceremony

