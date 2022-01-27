Small bug fix

- DNF logic bugs fixed
- Several scoring bugs fixed, whereby secondary scores now break ties.
- Jousting progression bug fix. This is a blind fix, as after hundreds of test cycles we are unable to reproduce this.
- Football timeout (with whistle) added to stop balls scoring after the round ends.
- Improved carpark scene in opening ceremony
