Kaycee's Mod V0.27

Kaycee's Mod Beta V0.27
- The Trapper was concerned that you didn't always want to buy his pelts with your hard-earned teeth. He is now offering his Skinning Knife for the low, low cost of 7 teeth to passing Challengers.
- Succeeding at a cave trial now awards more powerful creatures: they have 2 random additional sigils instead of 1.
- Difficulty nerf to the 3 most failed encounters according to analytics.
- Difficulty nerf: The challenge points requirements for the first 2 Challenge Levels are lowered.
- Card tweaks: Alpha -1 Bones Cost, Daus joins the Hooved tribe, Pelt Lice has Double Strike.
- Fixed: Multiple copies of some sigils appearing on Mycologist fused cards.
- Fixed: Infinite Magpie's Glass from Oil Painting.
- Fixed: Moon still immune to Stinky after being Magickal Bleached.
For more information on Kaycee's Mod, check out this post!
This patch's fan art is by @RoseyPixels
