Approaching Infinity update for 29 January 2022

Lunar New Year Update

Build 8099515 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Approaching Infinity is getting its first update of 2022, here are the highlights:

  • Individual sounds for melee weapons.
  • Better prices for crafted items.
  • The holiday quest is over.
  • A fix for those starting-ship problems.
  • Items should no longer spawn inside solid objects (but probably not all instances of this are fixed).
  • The gravitational reflector is working again.
  • Planet tool-tip will only reveal items that you've actually scanned.
  • I fixed the function that forces the warp point to be accessible.
  • Respeccing no longer increases your level!

The shipwreck overhaul is still underway, and the next phase will bring an entirely new type of loot to the game...

