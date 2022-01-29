Lunar New Year Update

Approaching Infinity is getting its first update of 2022, here are the highlights:
- Individual sounds for melee weapons.
- Better prices for crafted items.
- The holiday quest is over.
- A fix for those starting-ship problems.
- Items should no longer spawn inside solid objects (but probably not all instances of this are fixed).
- The gravitational reflector is working again.
- Planet tool-tip will only reveal items that you've actually scanned.
- I fixed the function that forces the warp point to be accessible.
- Respeccing no longer increases your level!
The shipwreck overhaul is still underway, and the next phase will bring an entirely new type of loot to the game...
Changed files in this update