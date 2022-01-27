Red Solstice 2: Survivors & The Ascent - The Mars & Veles Bundle

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Do you enjoy that fragrant essence of blood, guts, sweat, tears and stale beverages thrown out from the night before? Do you have an imperious sense of self belief?

Experience all the fun, nightlife, adventure and gooey entrails the red planet has to offer in the Mars & Veles Bundle!

Use all your tactical action skills on the infested Mars in Red Solstice 2: Survivors or on Veles, the packed cyberpunk world in The Ascent.

The Mars & Veles Bundle

The sequel to the best-seller The Red Solstice, Survival Strategy: Red Solstice 2: Survivors combines tactical missions with ongoing survival against the STROL virus. Explore the entire planet in a campaign that expands over time with a single goal - survival of humanity.

Plan your strategy and infiltrate a real-time tactical battlefield - alone or with up to 7 squad members.

With 8 player co-op, you can join campaigns and combat missions from other players – or let them join yours. Play together and work towards the survival of the planet.

Take command of your squad to fight the mutants with the all-new WASD controls!

The Ascent is an Action-shooter RPG set in a cyberpunk world. Meet new allies and enemies and find loot as you explore the brimming world of The Ascent and its wide range of districts, from the deep slums to the higher luxury spheres.

Play the entire game solo or work together with up to three friends in local or online co-op.

Aim low or high, switch weapons and equip lethal gadgets, take cover and use the destructible environments at your advantage and keep adjusting your tactic as you face new enemies.

Customize your character with cyberware that suits your playstyle.

Allocate new skill points as you level-up and try various augmentations to take down your enemies in new creative ways.

