v1.18 Release Notes

Hello everyone!

Version 1.18 is now available! This is an update focused on optimizations, tech upgrades and bug fixes. We’ve improved the CPU performance and memory usage across the game and have seen increased framerates on a variety of setups. In addition we’ve upgraded the game engine from Unity 2019 LTS to Unity 2020 LTS providing a variety of fixes and improvements.

The VR mode of the game has been reworked to use the latest VR libraries and plugins. As part of these changes we’ve decided to focus entirely on SteamVR mode and have dropped native Oculus mode (to be clear, we aren’t dropping support for any Oculus devices). This has enabled us to bring some SteamVR-specific features to the game and will allow us to more easily upgrade and maintain the VR mode in the future.

We’ve switched from the Mono runtime to using IL2CPP as our default scripting backend for additional CPU performance. Quick note: There is now an additional beta branch on Steam if you want to still use Mono scripting for any reason.

Changes

Can now load local language files without using Steam Workshop

CPUs that require power now show the current and max stats based on current power levels

Translation

Updated translation string database (v0.88)

Fixes

Fixed input issue when using controllers in offline mode

Flamelance and Bio-Hazard Turrets have updated damage detection that should be more reliable and work on more types of targets

The inventory tab should now properly display the weight and weight limit of the selected player

Fixed damage issue with main turrets that prevented the timing from affecting the damage bonus

Fixed issue with Unseen Threat intro that would allow missions to start during a cinematic

Fixed some issues with stats not showing correctly for CPUs when using the Component Upgrader

Fixed visual issue with distant ship battles in the Unseen Mothership level

Fixed issue that allowed certain types of AI to use pulse lasers on turrets without that capability

Fixed issue with certain beam weapons (Beam Rifle / Healing Beam Rifle) that caused them to damage invulnerable targets

Moved to Vulkan renderer as the default system for Linux players which fixes a rendering issue with the scanner mini-map

Fixed issue with the reactor screen power level sliders that caused a rounding error and didn’t allow for a specific power level (tick 15) to be set

Fixed issue with certain special W.D. weapons that didn’t trigger a decloak when fired

Fixed issue with certain beam weapons (Beam Rifle / Healing Beam Rifle) in VR mode that caused them to incorrectly align the beam

Removed an assassin bot that was spawning outside of the AOG mission line

Fixed a texture issue found in the lounge of the Carrier-class starship

Fixed a turret spotlight shadow issue that was prominent on the carrier

Updated the color descriptions of the stations in the Sylvassi Cypher Lab notes

Fixed typos in the NPC dialogue of the Compiler, Vedrana Falk, and Aben Randall

Fixed an animation issue on some NPCs found on the mining station planet

Fixed an issue with bounty hunter mission "WANTED: Slapdash and The Torch" not spawning a sector with the target ships

Thank you for your time and feedback!

Best,

The Leafy Games Team