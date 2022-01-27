Hotfix v1.1.2

Quick patch to fix some things
- Changed backend system for controllers. This should be way more efficient and responsive. Hopefully fixing issues with eaten inputs.
- More optimization of redundant code, improving performance
- Fixed a bug that spawned your thrown sword too far back resulting in you teleporting to the same teleportation point over and over.
- Rare bug where you couldn't finish the level and restart
Let me know if something broke or needs to be improved, use the Steam forums or www.twitter.com/velocitynoodle
Changed files in this update