Velocity Noodle update for 27 January 2022

Hotfix v1.1.2

Build 8099429

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Quick patch to fix some things

  • Changed backend system for controllers. This should be way more efficient and responsive. Hopefully fixing issues with eaten inputs.
  • More optimization of redundant code, improving performance
  • Fixed a bug that spawned your thrown sword too far back resulting in you teleporting to the same teleportation point over and over.
  • Rare bug where you couldn't finish the level and restart

Let me know if something broke or needs to be improved, use the Steam forums or www.twitter.com/velocitynoodle

