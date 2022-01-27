This patch 0.3.1.4 brings an urgent bugfix for new save files.

Important fix

If you have just played Striving for Light the first time in the last couple of days, you might have received a crash directly on opening the skill tree. This was caused by a method which is responsible for unlocking your starting skills + weapons. In that case the unlocks may not save and you might have no starting skills + weapons unlocked.

To have the optimal game experience we recommend deleting the save file located at:

_C:\Users\YOUR_USERNAME\AppData\Roaming\Godot\appuserdata\StrivingForLight\save.json

Then you will receive a fresh save file with your starting unlocks.

Since this bugfix was urgent we also decided to leave a small improvement which was planed for a future update already in this patch. Here is what this patch brings to you:

Improvements

Range Attack Replacers like Swirl and Reverting Shot now also modify projectiles created from other skills like the metal blades created from Metal Burst. This will open up much more build possibilities and playing styles.

And that is how it looks:

Art

​Added new game logo to the game

Bugfixes

Fixed a bug which caused the game to crash on new save files when entering the skill tree for the first time, leading to no starting unlocks (weapons + skills).

We appologize for any inconvinience this may have caused you and wish a lot of fun trying out the new build possibilities.