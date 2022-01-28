1/28 Ghost Master update notice

Dear Agent,

The mirror system is expected to be updated at 11:00, 1/28 (UTC/GMT: +8:00), which is estimated to take 180 minutes. This update will restart the server, online agents will be forced to log off, please log off in advance to avoid loss! We will inform you later when the server is open. Sorry for any inconvenience caused to the simulation training!

This update will issue compensation: Spirit coin X10000

[New features]

New map: Lanruoji B (temporarily open for matching and custom mode)

"Lanruo Temple is a very special place for some spiritualists and vengeful spirits. What would have happened if they had come here..."

Benefits: Weekly free role update

Free experience this week, detective camp: Su Qingli, Shang Xiang, Jia Hui, Yan Chixia, Ling Zhengying, Ge Yongming

Simulated hate spirit camp: zombie, Yuji, ladle maniac

Function optimization

New: 1. The team store eight feet adults - fissure female (form), small frozen - brave bear (set), the spoon bender - happy hour (set), ning mining minister - Zi clothing appropriate (top), qing su carp - nebula colors (suit) up and down, the spirit is the fire lines snake (back), YanChiXia cloth crazy people (on), known as the autumn leaf - copper iron bravery (on), the head is the Spring Festival

[Fitting room added]

New Year treasure box: Manlin - New Year daji series, small spider - New Year tuanzi series

Theme treasure box: Ling Zhengying - Dimensional warfare series

The Box of Choice: Shangxiang - Fairy Tales in the Snow series

Broken jade Mall: Eight feet of adults - Happy New Year series

[BUG fix]

Fixed a bug where spydetective would have a chance to solve the problem in seconds when bound by a spider

Fixed bug where spider 3 skills could not be cast in some cases

Fixed an issue where psychic would drop out of the pack without the spider black Widow's poison net

Fixed an issue where spiderspider with black Widow attacked psychic and psychic would lose 2 mana

Fixed the problem that Yeluo Fuxing Tiangui (Wood) had the wrong description