GTFO PATCH NOTES - 2022-01-27

Prisoners,
Just in time for Steam Lunar Sale we release another patch, with both new features and bug fixes.
Stay safe,
10 Chambers
PATCH NOTES
Rundown 6.0 / Dimensions
NEW FEATURES & CHANGES
Communication Menu
- Crosshair remains visible to allow for aiming at stuff
- Can issue “Use Glue” command towards enemies
- Changed “Cancel That” to “Drop the Item”
Player Bots
- Are even smarter about carrying Items. They’ll prefer to keep holding the Fog Repeller Turbine so you don’t get infected.
- Will pick up and swap Resources & Consumables based on prioritization
- Will stop moving when you’re interacting with them
- Will make a limited effort to glue moving targets
BUG FIXES
- Fixed bug where sound could stop playing
- Fixed bug where bots could pickup lock melters but be unable to use them
- Fixed bug where after checkpoint restore, boosters were not applying
- Fixed bug where after using a checkpoint, blood doors would not make sounds
- Fixed bug where enemy movements would excessively jitter on high latency clients
- Fixed bug where bots could get stuck in a loop trying to apply resources to themselves
- Fixed bug where the Apparel Drop popup would show the same item multiple times when starting * Rundown 6 for the first time
- Fixed bug where HSU scans are floating in the air
- Fixed bug where players joining in-progress during combat are not set as in-combat
- Fixed bug where restoring from checkpoint could cause a duplicate enemy wave to spawn
- Fixed bug where after checkpoint restore some subobjective info didn’t show
- Fixed bug where some enemies meleeing doors would cause them to instantly break
- Fixed bug where players could clip through the side padding on the Cargo Dropcage
- Fixed various exceptions
