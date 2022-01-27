 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

GTFO update for 27 January 2022

GTFO PATCH NOTES - 2022-01-27

Share · View all patches · Build 8099314 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Prisoners,

Just in time for Steam Lunar Sale we release another patch, with both new features and bug fixes.

Stay safe,

10 Chambers

PATCH NOTES

Rundown 6.0 / Dimensions

NEW FEATURES & CHANGES

  • Communication Menu

    • Crosshair remains visible to allow for aiming at stuff
    • Can issue “Use Glue” command towards enemies
    • Changed “Cancel That” to “Drop the Item”

  • Player Bots

    • Are even smarter about carrying Items. They’ll prefer to keep holding the Fog Repeller Turbine so you don’t get infected.
    • Will pick up and swap Resources & Consumables based on prioritization
    • Will stop moving when you’re interacting with them
    • Will make a limited effort to glue moving targets
BUG FIXES
  • Fixed bug where sound could stop playing
  • Fixed bug where bots could pickup lock melters but be unable to use them
  • Fixed bug where after checkpoint restore, boosters were not applying
  • Fixed bug where after using a checkpoint, blood doors would not make sounds
  • Fixed bug where enemy movements would excessively jitter on high latency clients
  • Fixed bug where bots could get stuck in a loop trying to apply resources to themselves
  • Fixed bug where the Apparel Drop popup would show the same item multiple times when starting * Rundown 6 for the first time
  • Fixed bug where HSU scans are floating in the air
  • Fixed bug where players joining in-progress during combat are not set as in-combat
  • Fixed bug where restoring from checkpoint could cause a duplicate enemy wave to spawn
  • Fixed bug where after checkpoint restore some subobjective info didn’t show
  • Fixed bug where some enemies meleeing doors would cause them to instantly break
  • Fixed bug where players could clip through the side padding on the Cargo Dropcage
  • Fixed various exceptions

Changed depots in development branch

View more data in app history for build 8099314
Project Cell Content Depot 493521
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.