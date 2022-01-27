The "Farewell For Now" Patch (1.1.4)

Hello dear players! We have another minor patch ready to deliver. This will likely be our last update for the foreseeable future. We will of course continue to hotfix any critical bugs that pop up, but otherwise it's time for us to move on. A massive, tear-swelling thank you to everyone who has played the game and supported us so far - it means the world! You guys are the best <3 <3 <3 The exciting flipside of all this is we're ramping up work on our next project! No shareable details on that just yet, but we're stoked for it and can't wait to be able to talk about it. Stay tuned!

Ok here are the actual patch notes :P