The "Farewell For Now" Patch (1.1.4)

Hello dear players! We have another minor patch ready to deliver. This will likely be our last update for the foreseeable future. We will of course continue to hotfix any critical bugs that pop up, but otherwise it's time for us to move on. A massive, tear-swelling thank you to everyone who has played the game and supported us so far - it means the world! You guys are the best <3 <3 <3 The exciting flipside of all this is we're ramping up work on our next project! No shareable details on that just yet, but we're stoked for it and can't wait to be able to talk about it. Stay tuned!
Ok here are the actual patch notes :P
- Big improvements to loading times, especially on Switch. Smaller areas won’t notice it much, but the larger areas are now loading 25-35% faster.
- Adding a Stash Box and a Crafting Workbench to Umbral Lethea, so you can actually prep for the final boss fight.
- The Night Countdown music track now carries across scene transitions.
- Rebalancing how many Spritelings are automatically killed if a PC dies at night (was too punishing before).
- Making Spriteling Cap upgrades cost more in Adventurer mode.
- Making Lotblops a little harder in Adventurer mode.
- In Frostfields, adding a little safety wall around that first Crud puddle, so Spritelings don’t accidentally die so much in it.
- Giving the player a bunch of Spritelings back automatically at the start of the post game, for certain reasons that will be clear if you’ve beaten the game already.
- Fixing an issue at low framerates where Spritelings would jitter back to the PC after finished a pushable that was followed by a mini “puzzle complete” cutscene.
- Fixing issue where Spritelings who dropped off the pearl in Crystalfall Coasst wouldn't return from the pad, nor respond to soft pull.
- Fixing an issue where certain controllers couldn’t get back Title login.
- Fixing issue where Spritelings will sometimes show in the wrong place on the map.
- Fixing issue where PC could run in place when interacting with a Grove building straight out of a run.
- Fixing some camera jumpiness at the beginning of the final boss fight.
- Fixing the save animation cutting off early
- Fixing speech bubble showing up for a certain Dream World character.
- Fixing weird rectangular piece of fog-of-war in the Undergrowth map.
- Retro fix to rare players that acquired a Spriteling type but that type isn’t accessible anywhere, because their herd was over-full at the time. (Also preventing the “over-full herd” bug from even happening anymore.)
- Adding a safety recheck to popping the Cats achievement.
