CHALLENGE MAP 2 RELEASED NOW

Rocky road here

As you all know the path here has been rocky with the game files getting corrupted and tons of other work outside of this game so this update is long overdue but its finally here!

Challenge Level 2

Lore

Challenge Level 2 takes place in the City of Batou in China.

This High-rise environment houses some of the wealthiest and greatest people in all of china all the way from the great street merchants to the wealthy venture capitalists this city unites the people of the nation.

Mr. Mega is here to uncover information about a top secret missile project orchestrated by the HOLYSNAKE to get an edge in the Battle of Eternal Control.

New Mechanics

Blue Field

As you all know, hitting walls in MEGAJUMP decreases your speed.

However, if you hit a wall inside of a Blue Field you Gain speed. Think of it as a Speed boost bounce.

Just remember to not hold any direction when charging up a Speed Bounce Jump inside of the Aura

Yellow Field

This is a very special Field. Whenever you enter a yellow field the your upwards momentum will exponentially increase causing you to gain more and more upwards speed the longer you are inside of the Yellow Field. You can make some very interesting plays with this!

Glowing Pink

Any glowing platform colored pink will reset your vertical momentum meaning that if you are falling really fast the Glowing Pink platform will make it so you fall with initial gravity instead. Same goes for upwards momentum. This is mostly used to make certain parts more consistent.

New Song!

For this map we got the Epic musician CPHMANIA to create a song. This song is actually slapping hardcore.

Make sure to check him out on Youtube and Spotify as DJ FGT (DJ Fortnite Gamer Twitch)

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXRiQCiY40iL_gZpdH9tc5Q

Other Changes

We made some changes to the "Walking off platform" mechanic. Now your speed when walking off the platform will always be half of the maximum forward speed when jumping meaning that the speed will be more consistent.