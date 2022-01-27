Adjusted shoot 'em up stages.

During the sale, Doll's costume changes to a Chinese dress.

(The costume will be updated back after the sale is over)

Changed the method of placing spirits in shoot 'em up stages.

The world will slow down when player hit the spirits' source to the magic circle, and player can select and place them using the normal UI.



Shoot 'em up stages spirits position changes now rotated by RB button(E key) input.

There is no longer a need to hold.



A new enemy, "Flying Gem" will appear in the shoot 'em up stages.

They have low durability, but will appear in formation.

