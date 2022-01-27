 Skip to content

Into The Flames update for 27 January 2022

Build 3.4.0a

Build 3.4.0a · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Build 3.4.0a [Live on default]

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed road clipping through terrain near old bubba lane
  • Fixed roof collision on Alice Lane
  • Fixed Numbers / Text under Command SUV
  • Fixed Numbers / Text under Civ Car
  • Fixed Water Level being incorrect when someone is not in the vehicle
  • Fixed Engine 1 displaying incorrect keybind for front supply line
  • Fixed Brush Engine Discharge
  • Fixed server not updating that portable pond was used, and player would constantly respawn with it
  • Fixed Helicopter Replication Issues
  • Fixed giant collision box of nozzle pick up when dropping hose
  • Fixed forestry going under control as soon as one tree is put out / cut down
  • Fixed entrapment at pine rd being hidden underground
  • Fixed Vehicle camera not zooming in/out
  • Fixed normal maps on certain road textures displaying old lines in wrong locations

Helicopter

  • Added Ability to shut off helicopter (Only when on ground / landed position)

ATV

  • Added ATV at fire stations 2 & 3
  • Recall ATV Stations are located with blue barrels, and laptop found next to original ATV location
  • They have access to ALL tools for now. This will be changed in the future

World Changes

  • Removed some placeholder buildings in 5's area, and placed some other buildings as well
  • A couple of new roads in station 5 area

Changed files in this update

