Build 3.4.0a [Live on default]
Bug Fixes
- Fixed road clipping through terrain near old bubba lane
- Fixed roof collision on Alice Lane
- Fixed Numbers / Text under Command SUV
- Fixed Numbers / Text under Civ Car
- Fixed Water Level being incorrect when someone is not in the vehicle
- Fixed Engine 1 displaying incorrect keybind for front supply line
- Fixed Brush Engine Discharge
- Fixed server not updating that portable pond was used, and player would constantly respawn with it
- Fixed Helicopter Replication Issues
- Fixed giant collision box of nozzle pick up when dropping hose
- Fixed forestry going under control as soon as one tree is put out / cut down
- Fixed entrapment at pine rd being hidden underground
- Fixed Vehicle camera not zooming in/out
- Fixed normal maps on certain road textures displaying old lines in wrong locations
Helicopter
- Added Ability to shut off helicopter (Only when on ground / landed position)
ATV
- Added ATV at fire stations 2 & 3
- Recall ATV Stations are located with blue barrels, and laptop found next to original ATV location
- They have access to ALL tools for now. This will be changed in the future
World Changes
- Removed some placeholder buildings in 5's area, and placed some other buildings as well
- A couple of new roads in station 5 area
