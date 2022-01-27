Update 0.7.0. - Kairve Saga

Northernfolk!

As the crow flies, another content update arrives - swiftly and inevitability. First of the four hero sagas, the single player campaigns, arrive today in Frozenheim with a slew of new features and improvements. See for yourselves!

YouTube

The details of the 0.7.0. update can be found below. But make sure you scroll all the way down to the bottom of this post, as we have something more to announce. As the full release is drawing near and this amazing Early Access run is slowly coming to an end, we'd like to give you some idea of what to expect in the final months before we go 1.0.

Full 0.7.0. Changelog:

New features:

New Campaign menu

4 New Campaign missions

Added restart mission button

Tech tree rework

Added resolve team ability

New building type: Obelisk

Enhancements and bugfixes:

Fix for building placement issues in city building mode

Improvements for archers combat in forested area

Runestones are shared between team players

Fix for gate closing when not fully constructed

Fix for boat movement indicators

Fix crashes when ordering units (MP)

Add Altar building to campaign 3 and 4

Fix for refill skill refresh

Fix for villager achievement not working in some cases

Fix building health in campaign missions

Fix UI display during cinematics

Fix for indestructible traps

Traps can be uncovered by Scout

Fix for boats getting stuck in some cases

Fix for elders hall stopping research when replaced with new one

Fix for extinguishing fire in city building mode

Fix for animals being counted as fallen warriors

Fix multiplication of quests in survival mode

Fix issues with granary building not working in some cases

Balance changes:

Shieldbearers arrow resistance increased to 50% and 90% with shield Wall

Healing rate of seidkonas is increased by 300%

Mobilization ability is available in townhall for each player

Balance of weaponsmith upgrade costs

New Road Map

Today, we also want to share with you an updated Early Access road map detailing the upcoming development milestones in the final months before the full release.

It has already been 6 Early Access updates since the May 2021 EA launch. As you can see you can expect two more... and the third one from now, will bring the game to its 1.0 state and a full launch. Please note, that the price of the full game will be higher than in Early Access. This spring we will also share with you our plans for future, post-release game updates. We're really grateful for all of the support we're getting from you, the players, and it's only natural that the game will be receiving further updates after the full launch.

That is it, for this Thor's-day update.

Stay strong, stay free, and may Odin bless you!

Yours truly,

Paranoid Interactive & Hyperstrange