Update 0.7.0. - Kairve Saga

Northernfolk!
As the crow flies, another content update arrives - swiftly and inevitability. First of the four hero sagas, the single player campaigns, arrive today in Frozenheim with a slew of new features and improvements. See for yourselves!
The details of the 0.7.0. update can be found below. But make sure you scroll all the way down to the bottom of this post, as we have something more to announce. As the full release is drawing near and this amazing Early Access run is slowly coming to an end, we'd like to give you some idea of what to expect in the final months before we go 1.0.
Full 0.7.0. Changelog:
New features:
- New Campaign menu
- 4 New Campaign missions
- Added restart mission button
- Tech tree rework
- Added resolve team ability
- New building type: Obelisk
Enhancements and bugfixes:
- Fix for building placement issues in city building mode
- Improvements for archers combat in forested area
- Runestones are shared between team players
- Fix for gate closing when not fully constructed
- Fix for boat movement indicators
- Fix crashes when ordering units (MP)
- Add Altar building to campaign 3 and 4
- Fix for refill skill refresh
- Fix for villager achievement not working in some cases
- Fix building health in campaign missions
- Fix UI display during cinematics
- Fix for indestructible traps
- Traps can be uncovered by Scout
- Fix for boats getting stuck in some cases
- Fix for elders hall stopping research when replaced with new one
- Fix for extinguishing fire in city building mode
- Fix for animals being counted as fallen warriors
- Fix multiplication of quests in survival mode
- Fix issues with granary building not working in some cases
Balance changes:
- Shieldbearers arrow resistance increased to 50% and 90% with shield Wall
- Healing rate of seidkonas is increased by 300%
- Mobilization ability is available in townhall for each player
- Balance of weaponsmith upgrade costs
New Road Map
Today, we also want to share with you an updated Early Access road map detailing the upcoming development milestones in the final months before the full release.
It has already been 6 Early Access updates since the May 2021 EA launch. As you can see you can expect two more... and the third one from now, will bring the game to its 1.0 state and a full launch. Please note, that the price of the full game will be higher than in Early Access. This spring we will also share with you our plans for future, post-release game updates. We're really grateful for all of the support we're getting from you, the players, and it's only natural that the game will be receiving further updates after the full launch.
That is it, for this Thor's-day update.
Stay strong, stay free, and may Odin bless you!
Yours truly,
Changed files in this update