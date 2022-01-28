Siberian Mayhem 1.01 is Live

Dear friends,
Siberian Mayhem was launched three days ago to a very warm welcome. While we have always believed we are creating something special, the reception has motivated us more than we ever thought possible to keep working on making Siberian Mayhem the best Serious Sam game it can be.
The feedback we have been receiving since launch has proven to be invaluable, and we want to thank you for helping us prepare this first update that brings some relatively small but very important changes that will make the game work better across many different configurations.
We'll continue working on future updates and fixes as issues come up, so please leave any feedback and bug reports on the forums. We're always watching.
From Russia, with love!
Timelock Studio
Siberian Mayhem 1.01 Changelog
- Fixed a bug that was causing regular micro-stutters on some machines.
- Fixed a bug that was causing Combat Drones to fly erratically and get stuck on geometry.
- Optimized destructions (gibs) on certain enemies.
- Optimized Octanian's rifle model.
- Fixed a bug that caused new player models’ names to display incorrectly in the player model selection menu in some languages.
- The “Healing Punch” skill healing amount has been manually adjusted for certain enemies.
- Fixed the soft lock in the final battle of the fourth level (Roadside Picnic).
- Fixed a number of other possible soft lock opportunities.
- Various localization fixes across the board.
Changed files in this update