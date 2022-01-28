Siberian Mayhem 1.01 is Live

Dear friends,

Siberian Mayhem was launched three days ago to a very warm welcome. While we have always believed we are creating something special, the reception has motivated us more than we ever thought possible to keep working on making Siberian Mayhem the best Serious Sam game it can be.

The feedback we have been receiving since launch has proven to be invaluable, and we want to thank you for helping us prepare this first update that brings some relatively small but very important changes that will make the game work better across many different configurations.

We'll continue working on future updates and fixes as issues come up, so please leave any feedback and bug reports on the forums. We're always watching.

From Russia, with love!

Timelock Studio

Siberian Mayhem 1.01 Changelog