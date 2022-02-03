Good Company - Patch 0.12.3

Hello Founders & CEOs,

Good Company 0.12.3 is now available! Aside from the lovely version number, the patch addresses the campaign as well as some important issues with logistics and conveyors. Please check out the details below.

In case you want to reach out, any feedback is highly welcome, here or via email: support@chasing-carrots.com.

Thank you and enjoy Good Company!

Chasing Carrots

Patch Notes 0.12.3