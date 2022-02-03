Good Company - Patch 0.12.3

Hello Founders & CEOs,
Good Company 0.12.3 is now available! Aside from the lovely version number, the patch addresses the campaign as well as some important issues with logistics and conveyors. Please check out the details below.
In case you want to reach out, any feedback is highly welcome, here or via email: support@chasing-carrots.com.
Thank you and enjoy Good Company!
Chasing Carrots
Patch Notes 0.12.3
- Added several missing Company Goal texts for campaign level 9 "The Machinery", as well as the level title on the campaign map
- Conveyor belts that have stopped restart now when settings are changed on a connected conveyor element
- One-tile conveyor segment will no longer receive any unnecessary logistics connections
- Machines that are already supplied with items by conveyor belts won't get connected to the logistics network any longer
- Automatic logistics will ignore items in inventories when they are already provided and consumed through other sources (e.g. conveyor elements or production employees). This can be overridden with the force source and sink flags.
Please note: when loading old save games with this new version 0.12.3, we will replicate the previous behaviour by setting the force source and sink flags on all respective items so that existing logistics networks don't break.
Changed files in this update