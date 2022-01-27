January 2022 Update - Mission Mania!

A new way to play Super Indie Karts has arrived.. Mission Mania! Beat a ghost race, drift through some gates, knock things over, collect a bunch of stuff, you get the idea! Complete a full set of missions to unlock a new kart!
This update also brings a preview of the next cup with the Sapphire Cup Prologue, featuring the crossover track from Mission In Snowdriftland and sees Chubby Snow joining the super indie kart roster!
- Added "Mission Mania" play mode
- Beat missions like "Collect 20 Race Jewels", "Knock over 5 tyre stacks", "Beat a ghost race" etc
- Complete the 9 missions in Book1 to unlock a new character!
- Added Mission In Snowdriftland Sapphire Cup prologue track
- Added Chubby Snow to the racer's roster
- Converted scripts of entire project from javascript to c# language - this was a large undertaking but means the project is no longer stuck using the now 6 year old Unity5 engine and should make it a less daunting task to stay updated in future, also upgraded Unity version
- plenty of bug fixes and improvements in many areas
Changed files in this update