SMALL CORRECTIONS

Hi everyone!
Lost Alone EP.1 Updates - Little Sister: Never Ends!
![]( https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans /40960555/fe152f6bd033e7a2030017f52faaefd402196384.png )
![]( https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans /40960555/dfaea34ab53be19c1bdf661bae57036d7f110255.png )
- Stamina duration increased.
[/ list]
![]( https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans /40960555/3ecc3404b47c5f0402d981b36c5b74a52a62225e.png )
- Corrected translation errors.
- Fixed floating icons that were causing problems.
- Fixed a bug that multiplied the Study Key.
Changed files in this update