 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Clone Drone in the Danger Zone update for 27 January 2022

Learn how to use the Level Editor with our Tutorial Videos!

Share · View all patches · Build 8098872 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Humans,

We have seen lots of new people creating awesome Levels on the Steam Workshop and asking how to do things. This made us think that it would be great if there was an easy way to learn. Josh has been making short Tutorial videos on commonly asked questions so that you can start making fun levels faster.

The first three are here!

Starting with the basic controls:



One to show you how to make enemies start attacking using Triggers:



and another for making the Commentators and other robots speak:

This is just the beginning!

Do you have any Level Editor questions that you want answered? Tell us in the comments and we will try to make tutorials that lots of people can use!

Happy Level Editing!

Josh

Changed depots in new-servers branch

View more data in app history for build 8098872
Clone Drone in the Danger Zone Windows Depot 597171
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.