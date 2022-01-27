Learn how to use the Level Editor with our Tutorial Videos!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Humans,

We have seen lots of new people creating awesome Levels on the Steam Workshop and asking how to do things. This made us think that it would be great if there was an easy way to learn. Josh has been making short Tutorial videos on commonly asked questions so that you can start making fun levels faster.

The first three are here!

Starting with the basic controls:

YouTube

One to show you how to make enemies start attacking using Triggers:

YouTube

and another for making the Commentators and other robots speak:

YouTube

This is just the beginning!

Do you have any Level Editor questions that you want answered? Tell us in the comments and we will try to make tutorials that lots of people can use!

Happy Level Editing!

Josh