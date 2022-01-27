Update 0.5 is now RELEASED & 30% OFF Sale

Hello everyone! Today we want to announce that Northern Lights Update v0.5 is now Live on STEAM!
This version aims to improve the overall user experience and address some of the issues and feedback that have been reported for the past few weeks!
Along with this new update, the game will also be ON SALE at -30% OFF as part of the Steam Lunar Year Event! If you haven't already, now is the perfect time to grab a copy!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1090800/Northern_Lights/
What's new in v0.5?
This update comes with a lot of improvements and new features related to user experience and to the overall polish and logic of the game. Full list of additions and improvements below!
*** The tutorial of the game now comes with simple quests to teach the player through the basics
-
Journal now always opens on previously opened section
-
Inventory now always opens on previously opened pocket
-
Torch can now be lit at a burning fire
-
Torch now has its own animation set
-
Rifle now has Aiming Down Sights animations instead of hip-fire for aiming/shooting
-
Wooden houses now have fireplaces inside
-
Snow melted in recycled can now give 0.3L instead of 1L of water
-
Dried plants are no longer consumable
-
Remove health penalty from broken ribs and abrasion
-
Arrows now weight 0.1kg instead of 0.3kg
-
Player icon is now smaller on map
-
Health audio effects no longer repeating one after another
-
Looted maps now save their looted status so they won't respawn when revisiting a location
-
Building shelters are now making use of certain pelts instead of cloth
-
Plank items have been replaced with regular sticks as they had little use on their own
-
Cabin fever risk now starts after spending a total of 48 hours inside
-
[spoiler]Pine sap can now be used as tinder[/spoiler]
-
[spoiler]Paper debris can now be used as fire fuel[/spoiler]
-
[spoiler]Mushrooms can now be used as fishing bait[/spoiler]
-
[spoiler]Antibiotics can now be used to treat infection risk[/spoiler]
-
[spoiler]Painkillers can now be used to treat fever[/spoiler]
-
Added Portuguese Localization to the game
-
Added new settings for various user preference elements such as mouse smoothing, headbob intensity, field of view
-
Added new settings for switching between hold/toggle for sprint, crouch, watch, binoculars, and compass
-
Added new settings for toggling various UI elements such as crosshair and notifications
-
Added some playthrough stats to the pause menu
-
Added tutorials list for accessing tutorials in the pause menu
-
Added recycled can as starter item for all difficulties
-
Added hunger and energy restore to Chaga mushroom
-
Added controls HUD adapting to the current item
-
Added red notifications pings when there are new elements added in inventory, map, or journal
-
Added a tutorial popup that explains how the Afflictions and Treatments work
**
Although we announced that the Italian language will be added in this update, unfortunately, it will be added in a separate update. The reason for this is that the translator that was in charge of the Italian language could not complete the translation in time due to personal issues. The translation is almost ready, and once it is finished, we will publish a separate update that contains it.
What's fixed?
Along with the changes above, we also fixed a lot of the reported issues with the existing things in the game! Full changelog below:
*** Improved visuals and placement of tree roots (Rope)
-
Improved interior volume placement in Church
-
Improved tree harvesting resource yields
-
Improved color scheme for affliction treatment/risk bars
-
Improved size of backpack category buttons
-
Improved UI/UX of journal/knowledge notifications
-
Improved cooking to backpack interaction UX
-
Improved breath particles graphics
-
Improved aim sway values for rifle and bow
-
Improved uncooked rice and pasta health values
-
Improved Chaga treatment values
-
Improved location nearby tutorial trigger distance
-
Improved frostbite risk values
-
Improved stability and functionality of control system and binding menu
-
Fixed issue causing infusions to show the actual name of a plant instead of "unknown" when name not discovered
-
Fixed issue causing Unknown Plant instead of revealed name to show in journal entry notification after researching a flora book
-
Fixed issue causing Light Stick to stay on after decayed or dropped
-
Fixed issue causing dropped items to not change color when
-
Fixed issue causing barn doors to not rotate correctly
-
Fixed issue causing only 1x item being subtracted from backpack weight when grabbing stack in inventory
-
Fixed issue causing Turkish language to have missing characters in the journal
-
Fixed issue causing arrow pickup hitbox to be wrong
-
Fixed issue causing bow pickup hitbox to be wrong
-
Fixed issue causing some curtains to not be harvestable
-
Fixed issue causing empty pickups to break loading routines
-
Fixed issue causing a house in hunter camp to have duplicate interiors
-
Fixed issue causing terrain quality setting to not affect terrains
-
Fixed issue causing torch to not have decay
-
Fixed issue causing new crafts notification to not work correctly on crafting skill levels past 10
-
Fixed issue causing previous saves to break after dying on Survivor difficulty
-
Fixed some issues with the quest system
-
Fixed some issues with sanity HUD
-
Fixed some issues with researched books status saving
-
Fixed some issues with UI anchoring on Ultra Wide Aspect Ratios
-
Fixed some issues with buildings
-
Fixed some issues with Fire Starting interface
**
NOTE: Due to changes in the control system, player assigned control bindings will reset to defaults with this update.
What's next?
We want to remind everyone that Northern Lights is in an Early Access state so there might still be a lot of bugs to be ironed out and a lot of balancing to be done.
We will continue fixing reported bugs and issues for 0.5.x while working on the next feature update v0.6 as per our Development Roadmap Available HERE
Because of this, we encourage everyone to use the [b]Report A Bug button found in the Game Menus in order to reach out to us about possible issues! Also, don't forget to join our Community and Discord Server where we have chats dedicated to feedback and new ideas![/b]
Thank you for reading and for all your support and understanding!
Changed files in this update