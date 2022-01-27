Update 0.5 is now RELEASED & 30% OFF Sale

Share · View all patches · Build 8098852 · Last edited 27 January 2022 – 17:59:14 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone! Today we want to announce that Northern Lights Update v0.5 is now Live on STEAM!

This version aims to improve the overall user experience and address some of the issues and feedback that have been reported for the past few weeks!

Along with this new update, the game will also be ON SALE at -30% OFF as part of the Steam Lunar Year Event! If you haven't already, now is the perfect time to grab a copy!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1090800/Northern_Lights/

What's new in v0.5?

This update comes with a lot of improvements and new features related to user experience and to the overall polish and logic of the game. Full list of additions and improvements below!

*** The tutorial of the game now comes with simple quests to teach the player through the basics

Journal now always opens on previously opened section

Inventory now always opens on previously opened pocket

Torch can now be lit at a burning fire

Torch now has its own animation set

Rifle now has Aiming Down Sights animations instead of hip-fire for aiming/shooting

Wooden houses now have fireplaces inside

Snow melted in recycled can now give 0.3L instead of 1L of water

Dried plants are no longer consumable

Remove health penalty from broken ribs and abrasion

Arrows now weight 0.1kg instead of 0.3kg

Player icon is now smaller on map

Health audio effects no longer repeating one after another

Looted maps now save their looted status so they won't respawn when revisiting a location

Building shelters are now making use of certain pelts instead of cloth

Plank items have been replaced with regular sticks as they had little use on their own

Cabin fever risk now starts after spending a total of 48 hours inside

[spoiler]Pine sap can now be used as tinder[/spoiler]

[spoiler]Paper debris can now be used as fire fuel[/spoiler]

[spoiler]Mushrooms can now be used as fishing bait[/spoiler]

[spoiler]Antibiotics can now be used to treat infection risk[/spoiler]

[spoiler]Painkillers can now be used to treat fever[/spoiler]

Added Portuguese Localization to the game

Added new settings for various user preference elements such as mouse smoothing, headbob intensity, field of view

Added new settings for switching between hold/toggle for sprint, crouch, watch, binoculars, and compass

Added new settings for toggling various UI elements such as crosshair and notifications

Added some playthrough stats to the pause menu

Added tutorials list for accessing tutorials in the pause menu

Added recycled can as starter item for all difficulties

Added hunger and energy restore to Chaga mushroom

Added controls HUD adapting to the current item

Added red notifications pings when there are new elements added in inventory, map, or journal

Added a tutorial popup that explains how the Afflictions and Treatments work

Although we announced that the Italian language will be added in this update, unfortunately, it will be added in a separate update. The reason for this is that the translator that was in charge of the Italian language could not complete the translation in time due to personal issues. The translation is almost ready, and once it is finished, we will publish a separate update that contains it.

What's fixed?



Along with the changes above, we also fixed a lot of the reported issues with the existing things in the game! Full changelog below:

*** Improved visuals and placement of tree roots (Rope)

Improved interior volume placement in Church

Improved tree harvesting resource yields

Improved color scheme for affliction treatment/risk bars

Improved size of backpack category buttons

Improved UI/UX of journal/knowledge notifications

Improved cooking to backpack interaction UX

Improved breath particles graphics

Improved aim sway values for rifle and bow

Improved uncooked rice and pasta health values

Improved Chaga treatment values

Improved location nearby tutorial trigger distance

Improved frostbite risk values

Improved stability and functionality of control system and binding menu

Fixed issue causing infusions to show the actual name of a plant instead of "unknown" when name not discovered

Fixed issue causing Unknown Plant instead of revealed name to show in journal entry notification after researching a flora book

Fixed issue causing Light Stick to stay on after decayed or dropped

Fixed issue causing dropped items to not change color when

Fixed issue causing barn doors to not rotate correctly

Fixed issue causing only 1x item being subtracted from backpack weight when grabbing stack in inventory

Fixed issue causing Turkish language to have missing characters in the journal

Fixed issue causing arrow pickup hitbox to be wrong

Fixed issue causing bow pickup hitbox to be wrong

Fixed issue causing some curtains to not be harvestable

Fixed issue causing empty pickups to break loading routines

Fixed issue causing a house in hunter camp to have duplicate interiors

Fixed issue causing terrain quality setting to not affect terrains

Fixed issue causing torch to not have decay

Fixed issue causing new crafts notification to not work correctly on crafting skill levels past 10

Fixed issue causing previous saves to break after dying on Survivor difficulty

Fixed some issues with the quest system

Fixed some issues with sanity HUD

Fixed some issues with researched books status saving

Fixed some issues with UI anchoring on Ultra Wide Aspect Ratios

Fixed some issues with buildings

Fixed some issues with Fire Starting interface

NOTE: Due to changes in the control system, player assigned control bindings will reset to defaults with this update.

What's next?

We want to remind everyone that Northern Lights is in an Early Access state so there might still be a lot of bugs to be ironed out and a lot of balancing to be done.

We will continue fixing reported bugs and issues for 0.5.x while working on the next feature update v0.6 as per our Development Roadmap Available HERE

Because of this, we encourage everyone to use the [b]Report A Bug button found in the Game Menus in order to reach out to us about possible issues! Also, don't forget to join our Community and Discord Server where we have chats dedicated to feedback and new ideas![/b]

Thank you for reading and for all your support and understanding!